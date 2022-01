What: Phoenix Suns (30-9) @ Toronto Raptors (20-17) It has been a rarity this season for the Phoenix Suns to have more than one day off in between basketball games thus far this season. They have been afforded such rest heading into a five game road trip that begins on Tuesday evening in the city of Toronto. They are heading north of the border to play the seventh seed in the Eastern conference, the Toronto Raptors, in front of an empty arena per Canadian COVID protocols.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO