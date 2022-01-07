ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Late night hoops rewind: UAB 69, North Texas 63

By Brett Vito Staff Writer bvito@dentonrc.com
Denton Record-Chronicle
Denton Record-Chronicle
 5 days ago
Buy Now North Texas guard Mardrez McBride (1) drives toward the basket and is fouled by UAB guard Jamal Johnson (11). Jeff Woo/DRC

Final: UAB 69, North Texas 63

Where UNT stands: The Mean Green fell to 8-4 on the season and 1-1 in Conference USA play following their loss to UAB. The Blazers snapped UNT's six-game winning streak

Now what?: UNT will have a tight turnaround and will face Middle Tennessee on Saturday at the Super Pit to cap a three-game homestand.

Say what?:

“They are the most physical team we have played with their size and athleticism across the board. They did the tough things to win the game.”

-- UNT coach Grant McCasland on UAB.

Star of the night: Senior guard Mardrez McBride scored a team-high 17 points on 6-of-10 shooting and was terrific from behind the 3-point line. McBride went 4-for-7 from deep. He was especially hot early and made all three of his attempts from 3-point range in the first half.

Our take: UNT's game against UAB looked like a showdown between two of the top teams in Conference USA -- maybe the top two.

UNT won the conference tournament last year. UAB loaded up in the offseason and was picked to win the league in its preseason poll this year.

The way the game played out pointed to that being the case. UNT and UAB were locked in a back-and-forth battle all night before the Blazers made the key plays down the stretch to pull away.

UNT was down 63-61 and had McBride headed to the line for a one-and-one opportunity with 2:25 left. McBride missed the front end.

UAB capitalized on the ensuing possession. Jordan Walker missed a jumper, but Trey Jemison tipped the ball back to him. Walker buried the second shot to spark a 5-0 UAB run that iced the game.

McCasland said coming into the game that UAB's size and athleticism were a concern. Those concerns proved to be valid.

UAB pounded UNT on the glass, where the Blazers piled up a 39-25 rebounding advantage and also outscored the Mean Green 15-1 in second-chance points.

There is no understating how big UAB's win over UNT is for the Blazers in the early stages of the C-USA race.

Here's a link to tonight's game story

GEORGIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Grant Mccasland
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uab#Rewind#Blazers#Conference Usa#Uab 69#North Texas 63 Where Unt#C Usa
Denton Record-Chronicle

Denton Record-Chronicle

