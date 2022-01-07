ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Most of Asia-Pacific stocks higher with focus on U.S. jobs data

By Mamta Mayani
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOvernight on Wall Street, Dow Jones fell 170.64 points to 36,236.47, S&P 500 shed about 0.1% to 4,696.05, while Nasdaq slipped 0.13% to about 15,080.87. The yield on the benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury note rose as...

How The Market Responds To U.S. CPI May Set The Near-Term Course

Many of the large bourses advanced more than 1%, with the Hang Seng up almost 2.8% and the Nikkei up nearly as much. Overview: US stocks built on the recovery started on Monday and Powell's suggestion of letting the balance sheet shrink later this year eased some speculation of a fourth hike this year, which seemed to allow the Treasury market to stabilize. What amounts to a greater appetite for risk is carrying over into Asia Pacific activity today. Many of the large bourses advanced more than 1%, with the Hang Seng up almost 2.8% and the Nikkei up nearly as much. Bond yields pulled back mostly 2-4 bp in the region, but higher unemployment (3.8% vs. 3.1%) saw the 10-year South Korean yield fall by six basis points. Europe's Stoxx 600 opened higher but has stalled, while US futures recover from initial weakness to move higher. European yields are around 2-2.5 bp lower, Portugal is under-performing as new supply seems to be weighing on prices. The US 10-year Treasury is hovering near 1.74%. The dollar is little changed against most of the major currencies. Norway reported stronger mainland GDP (Nov +0.7% after a flat in October) underscoring the likelihood that the Norges Bank raises rates at next week's meeting, and the krone is up nearly 0.6%. The Canadian dollar, which appeared to break higher yesterday, is extending the gains today. Similarly, most emerging market currencies are +/- 0.15%, but the South Korean won (~+0.35%) and the South African rand (~+0.3%) are the main exceptions. Turning to commodities, gold is paring yesterday's 1.1% advance, giving back nearly a quarter. Energy prices are firm. February WTI is extending yesterday's gains. It is approaching last year's high set in late October near $82.15. Natural gas prices are higher too. US prices are up for the fourth session amid a cold snap. Today's gains bring the year-to-date gain to about 18%, while Europe's benchmark is up nearly a quarter so far this year. Floods in Brazilian iron ore mines have underpinned the industrial metal recently, which is at a new three-month high today. Copper prices are up about 1.7% for the second consecutive session. They fell by 1.2% last week.
