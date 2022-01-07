ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

According to Vantage Market Research, the global sickle cell disease market will surpass USD 7.9 billion by 2028, with a 7.81-GR

atlantanews.net
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe global sickle cell disease market is predicted to reach USD 7.9 billion by 2028, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.81 percent. In a report titled "Sickle Cell Disease Market By Treatment Type (Blood Transfusion, Pharmacotherapy, Bone Marrow Transplant), By End User (Hospitals, Diagnostic Centers, Others): Global Industry...

www.atlantanews.net

Comments / 0

Related
atlantanews.net

Superalloys $6.2 billion in 2019 CAGR of 8.7% from 2020 to 2027

According to the Superalloys Market report published by the Allied Market Research, the study presents impending revenue forecast of the industry for the next few years coupled with imminent market trends and opportunities. Moreover, the study also doles out different logical tables and graphs to identify the complexities of the market.
BUSINESS
atlantanews.net

Mosquito Repellent and Care Market Rewriting Long Term Growth Story

The latest research on "Global Mosquito Repellent and Care Report 2021" offered by HTF MI provides a comprehensive investigation into the geographical landscape, industry size along with the revenue estimation of the business. Additionally, the report also highlights the challenges impeding market growth and expansion strategies employed by leading companies in the "Market".
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Used Cooking Oil Market Current Research Report And Unique Predictive Business Strategy By 2026

Used Cooking Oil Market by Source (Household Sector and Commercial Sector) and Application (Bio Diesel, Oleo Chemicals, Animal Feed, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2026." According to the report, the global used cooking oil industry garnered $6.04 billion in 2019, and is estimated to reach $8.88 billion by 2026, witnessing a CAGR of 5.0% during the forecast period, 2019-2026.
INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sickle Cell Disease#Blood Transfusions#Vantage Market Research#Cagr#Comprehensive Analysis#Premium Insights#Covid Impact Analysis#Historic Data#Forecast#Global Blood Therapeutics#Inclacumab#Scd
atlantanews.net

Identity Verification Market projected to reach $18.6 billion by 2026, with a remarkable CAGR of 16.6%

According to a new market research report "Identity Verification Market by Component (Solutions and Services), Type (Non-Biometric and Biometric), Organization Size, Deployment Mode, Vertical (BFSI, Government and Defense, and Healthcare and Life Sciences), and Region - Global Forecast to 2026″ published by MarketsandMarkets, the global identity verification market size to grow from USD 8.6 billion in 2021 to USD 18.6 billion by 2026, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 16.6% during the forecast period.
BUSINESS
atlantanews.net

The Next Big Thing in Wet Cat Food Market | Wet Cat Food Market to Reach $7.9 Billion, Globally, by 2030 at 5.7-GR

According to Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Wet Cat Food Market by Nature (Organic and Conventional), Price Point (Mass and Premium), and Distribution Channel (Specialty Store, supermarket/hypermarket, Online Store, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030″. According to the report, the global wet cat food industry generated $4.6 billion in 2020, and is anticipated to generate $7.9 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 5.7% from 2021 to 2030.
PETS
atlantanews.net

Organ-on-a-chip Market to See Massive Growth by 2028 | Draper Laboratory, Mimetas, Emulate

The Latest research study released by HTF MI "Global and Regional Organ-on-a-chip Market" with 100+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth. Some of the Major Companies covered in this Research are Emulate, TissUse, Hesperos, CN Bio Innovations, Tara Biosystems, Draper Laboratory, Mimetas, Nortis, Micronit Microtechnologies B.V., Kirkstall, Cherry Biotech SAS, Else Kooi Laboratory etc.
INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Market Data
NewsBreak
Market Analysis
Country
Brazil
Country
China
Country
Argentina
Country
France
Country
Spain
Country
India
Country
Japan
Country
Germany
atlantanews.net

IQF Products Market to See Huge Growth by 2028 | Superior Foods, SunOpta, Simplot

The Latest research study released by HTF MI "Global and Regional IQF Products Market" with 100+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth. Some of the Major Companies covered in this Research are Superior Foods Companies, SunOpta, Simplot, Titan Frozen Fruit, Gaotai, Jinyuan Agriculture, Junao, SCELTA, California Garlic Company, Eurial & Oxford Frozen Foods etc.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Hydraulic Turbine Market Latest Advancements and Business Growth Opportunities by 2027

Hydraulic turbine is used to generate electricity using kinetic energy of falling water. Falling water on turbine creates mechanical energy, which is further converted into electrical energy through hydroelectric generator. Generally, hydraulic turbine is made of stainless-steel structure, which consists of one rotor with blades. Hydraulic turbines find major applications in industrial and commercial sectors for production of renewable and clean energy.
INDUSTRY
atlantanews.net

Activated Carbon Market by Type, Application, Gas Phase, Region - Global Forecast to 2026

According to the new market research report "Activated Carbon Market by Type, Application (Liquid Phase (Water Treatment, Foods & Beverages, Pharmaceutical & Medical), Gas Phase (Industrial, Automotive), and Region (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East, South America) - Global Forecast to 2026", The global activated carbon market is estimated to be USD 5.7 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 8.9 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 9.3% from 2021 to 2026. The driving factors for the activated carbon market is its applications in water treatment and air purification along with stringent government regulations regarding the removal of mercury from power plants have led to increasing acceptance of activated carbon products.
INDUSTRY
atlantanews.net

Sealing Oil Market 2022 Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2028

A New Market Study, Titled "SEALING OIL Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges" has been featured on fusionmarketresearch. This report provides in-depth study of 'SEALING OIL Market 'using SWOT analysis i.e. strength, weakness, opportunity and threat to Organization. The SEALING OIL Market report also provides an in-depth survey of major market players which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, product outline, production quantity, raw material required, and production. The financial health of the organization.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Digital Forensic Technology Market Strategy and Growth Factor including key players Forecast to 2031 | Agilent Technologies, GE Healthcare, OT-Morpho, LGC Group.

Digital Forensic Technology Market research report thoroughly explains each and every aspect related to the Global Digital Forensic Technology Market, which facilitates the report's reader to study and evaluate the upcoming market trend and execute the analytical data to raise the business. Most importantly, the report furthermore identifies the historic, present, and future developments which might be predicted to influence the improvement ratio of the Digital Forensic Technology market. The predictions mentioned in the report have been attained by using proven research theories and methodologies. Thus, this research study assists as an important collection of the information for every market landscape.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Mirror Coatings Market worth $829 Million by 2026

According to the new market research report "Mirror Coatings Market by Resin Type (Polyurethane, Epoxy, Acrylic), Technology (Water-based, Solvent-based, & Nanotechnology-based coatings), Substrate (Silver, Aluminum), End-Use Industry, & Region - Global Forecast to 2026″, is projected to grow from USD 642 Million in 2021 to USD 829 Million by 2026, at a CAGR of 5.3% during the 2021-2026 period. The driving factor for the mirror coatings market is increase of urbanization & increase in income level of people and high growth in end-use industries like Architectural and Solar Power.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Coconut Oil Market Set to Reach $7,390.2 Million by 2030 | ADM, LibraBioScience, Marico Ltd, Bunge Ltd

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, "Coconut oil Market by Product Type, Application, Distribution Channel, Packaging and Price Point: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030," the coconut oil market size is expected to reach $7,390.2 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 5.1% from 2021 to 2030.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Residential Metal Roofing Market 2022 Industry Analysis, Segment & Forecast to 2028

A New Market Study, Titled "Refractory Fiber Cotton Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges" has been featured on fusionmarketresearch. This report provides in-depth study of 'Refractory Fiber Cotton Market 'using SWOT analysis i.e. strength, weakness, opportunity and threat to Organization. The Refractory Fiber Cotton Market report also provides an in-depth survey of major market players which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, product outline, production quantity, raw material required, and production. The financial health of the organization.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Lager Market Size, Status, Growth and Global Demand Analysis, 2021-2030

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, "Lager Market by Packaging Type, Price Point and Distribution Channel: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030," The global lager market size is expected to reach $392.0 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 2.7% from 2021 to...
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Employment Screening Services Market Size to Reach $9.92 Billion by 2028 | Qualitative Analysis of the Leading Players

Employment screening refers to a process where the employer verifies the behavior as well as screens candidates for drugs. The main purpose of employment screening is to eliminate the need to interview large number of unsuitable candidate and increase the effectiveness of the employment process. Allied Market Research published a...
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Global Customer Relationship Management Market to Reach $96.39 Billion By 2027: Allied Market Research

To strong economic progress and ongoing development in customer retention and engagement. As per the report published by Allied Market Research, the global CRM market generated $41.93 billion in 2019, and is predicted to reach $96.39 billion by 2027, manifesting a CAGR of 11.1% from 2020 to 2027. The report provides a detailed analysis of major drivers & opportunities, key segments, investment pockets, competitive landscape, and key players.
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy