Houston Rockets vs. Dallas Mavericks game preview

Cover picture for the articleThe Houston Rockets return triumphantly home after a buzzer-beating winner over the Washington Wizards. The Dallas Mavericks come into Houston after a huge win over the (at the time) West-leading Golden State Warriors on the night of Dirk...

Timberwolves bite Rockets 141-123

Perhaps I ought to introduce a new segment to these recaps. I’ll call it. Big Night for Rando. Now, these randos are actual NBA players. They’re insanely good at basketball. There’s a reason they’re playing in these games. And yet, the Rockets are possibly providing them with a career highlight, if not a career high, well outside the usual context of their typical performance.
Rockets are on track for their worst defense in franchise history

After another embarrassing loss, this time at the hands of the Minnesota Timberwolves, the Houston Rockets are on pace for a dubious record. As you can imagine, a franchise just getting off the ground probably had some lean years and the Rockets were no different. They finished that 1967-68 year 15-67. This Rockets team will likely pass that win total and last year's 17 wins. Even still, the Rockets defense has been like a leaking dam since the start of the year, and lately, the cracks have gotten even bigger.
Rockets must display better effort Monday night against the 76ers

Houston Rockets (11-30) vs. Philadelphia 76ers (22-16) January 10, 2022, 7:00 p.m. CT. Rockets: Kevin Porter Jr., Jalen Green, Garrison Mathews, Jae’Sean Tate, Christian Wood. 76ers: Myles Powell, Matisse Thybulle, Furkan Korkmaz, Tobias Harris, Joel Embiid. The Houston Rockets are in another rut ahead of their Monday night match...
Joel Embiid too much in Houston as Rockets lose to 76ers

HOUSTON — At the 2:40 mark of the second quarter, Jae’Sean Tate attempted his best Hakeem Olajuwon impression. Tate went one-on-one with Joel Embiid down on the baseline and completed his best Dream Shake impression as he scored on the All-Star center. Tate’s basket was the highlight of...
Dallas Mavericks vs New York Knicks 1/12/22: Starting Lineups, Matchup Preview, Betting Odds, Live Stream

Dallas Mavericks vs. New York Knicks Matchup Preview (1/12/22) The surging Dallas Mavericks will head north to the Big Apple to face the New York Knicks in a non-conference matchup. Dallas has been red hot recently, winning six straight games and seven of their past eight, despite not having Kristaps Porzingis in the lineup for the majority of them. The Mavs’ defense has been quite impressive during their winning streak, allowing an average of merely 93 points to opponents. Dallas does have a slower brand of basketball, ranking in the bottom five in pace, but it still has been filling it up on the other end with nearly 109 points per game. Meanwhile, the New York Knicks are still playing poorly, which includes a loss to the Boston Celtics in which they only scored 75 points. Ironically, the Knicks had beaten the Celtics just two days prior on an R.J. Barrett game-winning three-pointer. This type of inconsistency makes the Knicks incredibly difficult to bet on in any way. Don’t forget to look below to see my opinion on more game-specific betting information.
Twitter explodes after Klay incredible poster dunk, epic snarl

Klay Thompson is back and the Warriors shooting guard made that absolutely clear with a massive dunk late in the first half against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday night at Chase Center. Klay got Cavs center Jarrett Allen on a switch, drove around him and made a loud statement with...
Video: Klay Thompson throws down monster poster dunk vs. Cavs

Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson threw down an emphatic dunk in his return to the lineup against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Thompson blew by Jarrett Allen on a switch and finished with a poster dunk. It was a promising sign for the veteran guard as he is coming off two major surgeries and hasn’t played in an NBA game since 2019.
