Houston Rockets vs. Dallas Mavericks game preview

Dallas Mavericks vs. New York Knicks Matchup Preview (1/12/22) The surging Dallas Mavericks will head north to the Big Apple to face the New York Knicks in a non-conference matchup. Dallas has been red hot recently, winning six straight games and seven of their past eight, despite not having Kristaps Porzingis in the lineup for the majority of them. The Mavs’ defense has been quite impressive during their winning streak, allowing an average of merely 93 points to opponents. Dallas does have a slower brand of basketball, ranking in the bottom five in pace, but it still has been filling it up on the other end with nearly 109 points per game. Meanwhile, the New York Knicks are still playing poorly, which includes a loss to the Boston Celtics in which they only scored 75 points. Ironically, the Knicks had beaten the Celtics just two days prior on an R.J. Barrett game-winning three-pointer. This type of inconsistency makes the Knicks incredibly difficult to bet on in any way. Don’t forget to look below to see my opinion on more game-specific betting information.

NBA ・ 14 HOURS AGO