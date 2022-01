The number of people in the hospital with coronavirus increased by 1,214 between Monday and Tuesday as cases continued surging across the state. Data from the federal Department of Health and Human Services shows there are now 6,914 people with the coronavirus in hospitals around the state. That includes 766 who are in intensive care, an increase of 152 compared to Monday. Now, roughly 12.5% of Florida's ICU beds are occupied by COVID patients.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 7 DAYS AGO