There’s nothing like the harsh, drying effects of weather to remind us of the importance of a quality shampoo. The reality is that it’s hard to tell what is quality and what could be essentially the same product marked up to be more expensive. The best shampoos come at a wide range of price points and offer a variety of features. The local drugstore shampoo that costs a few bucks often looks like it has ingredients that are pretty similar to the more expensive department store brand. Ultimately, those similarities are not just in our minds, and there are some very...

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 2 DAYS AGO