ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Tech company STMicro reports higher than expected Q4 revenues

By Thomson Reuters
kfgo.com
 5 days ago

PARIS (Reuters) – Franco-Italian chipmaker STMicroelectronics said its preliminary fourth-quarter revenues were slightly above the guidance given at the end of October, in the context of a global microchip supply crunch. Sales for the last three months of 2021 increased by 11.2%...

kfgo.com

Comments / 0

Related
capitalspectator.com

Upcoming US Q4 GDP Release Expected To Report Strong Growth

The US economy remains on track to post a sharp rebound in the fourth-quarter GDP report that’s scheduled for Jan. 27. The momentum, however, is expected to slow in early 2022 amid stronger macro headwinds. Output in last year’s final quarter is on track to rise at a seasonally...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tech Company#Paris#Electronics#Reuters#Franco Italian#Stmicroelectronics#Fy21
MarketWatch

KB Home stock rises more than 4% after builder's Q4 sales rise 40%

Shares of KB Home rose more than 3% in the extended session Wednesday after the home builder reported fourth-quarter profit above expectations and sales that matched forecasts, saying it had to meet "healthy demand" for housing amid "extremely challenging" operating conditions. KB Home said it earned $174 million, or $1.91 a share, in the quarter, compared with $106 million, or $1.12 a share, in the year-ago period. Sales rose 40% to $1.68 billion. Analysts polled by FactSet expected EPS of $1.77 on sales of $1.7 billion. KB Homes' employees remained "resilient" as they worked through labor shortages, supply chain disruptions, and municipal and related delays, the company said. KB Home guided for 2022 housing revenues between $7.2 billion and $7.6 billion, an an average selling price between $480,000 and $490,000 for the year. Shares of KB Home ended the regular trading day up 0.6%.
STOCKS
kfgo.com

HR software company Justworks delays U.S. IPO plans

(Reuters) -Justworks Inc said on Wednesday it has postponed its initial public offering (IPO) in the United States, citing market conditions. The New York-based company had hoped to sell 7 million shares between $29 and $32 apiece to fetch $224 million at its top end, according to a filing http://archive.fast-edgar.com/20220104/ABZ7I22CO222G252222Q2CZ2JMRNZ22I8242 early this month.
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Jefferies shares down 9% after revenue falls short on capital markets headwinds

Shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. dropped 8.6% to $37.85 on Wednesday after the bank reported a 3% drop in fourth-quarter revenue to $1.81 billion, short of the analyst target of $1.9 billion. While the bank's investment banking revenue totaled $1.18 billion with record advisory net revenue, capital markets revenue of $438 million fell 30% over the year-ago period "due to challenging market conditions for fixed income trading leading to lower volumes," the firm said. If the company's stock price loss of 8.6% holds through Wednesday's trading session, it'll mark the biggest one-day drop in the company's share price since April 1, 2020, when it fell 9.4%
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
MarketWatch

Quest Diagnostics offers above-consensus guidance for Q4, raises 2022 outlook

Quest Diagnostics Inc. offered guidance for the fourth quarter and full year on Wednesday that exceeded Wall Street estimates, driven by demand for COVID-19 testing services. The company is now expecting per-share earnings of $3.12 and adjusted EPS of $3.33, ahead of the $3.07 FactSet consensus. Revenue is expected to come to about $2.74 billion, ahead of the $2.56 billion FactSet consensus. For the full year, Quest is expecting EPS of $15.55 and adjusted EPS of $14.24, ahead of the $13.86 FactSet consensus. It expects revenue to come to about $10.79 billion, ahead of the $10.59 billion FactSet consensus. Looking ahead to 2022, Quest is expecting to exceed its own EPS guidance for adjusted EPS of $8.00, driven by COVID testing and growth in its base business, which will weigh against inflationary pressure and investments for growth. The company will report fourth-quarter earnings on Feb. 3. Shares were slightly higher premarket and have gained 25% in the last 12 months, while the S&P 500 has gained 24%.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
MarketWatch

Infosys stock surges toward a record after revenue beat, raised growth outlook

Shares of Infosys Ltd. surged 2.7% toward a record in midday trading Wednesday, after the India-based digital services and consulting company reported fourth-quarter revenue that rose above expectations and raised its 2022 growth outlook, while profit met expectations amid gross margin headwinds. The company reported net income of $774 million, or 18 cents a share, up from $705 million, or 17 cents a share, in the year-ago period and in line with the FactSet consensus. Revenue grew 20.9% to $4.25 billion, above the FactSet consensus of $4.19 billion. Cost of sales grew 25.5% to $2.86 billion, knocking gross margin down to 32.8% from 35.3%, driven primarily by supply chain challenges. For 2022, the company raised its revenue growth guidance range to 19.5% to 20.0% from 16.5% to 17.5%. The stock, which has run up 6.6% amid a four-day win streak, has shot up 17.4% over the past three months while the S&P 500 has gained 8.6%.
STOCKS
freightwaves.com

Hyzon Motors tips to lower-than-expected fuel cell truck revenue

Hyzon Motors Inc., the fuel cell truck manufacturer spun out of Singapore’s Horizon Fuel Cell Technologies into a SPAC merger in the U.S., will report lower-than-expected revenue and profit margins for its first year despite slightly exceeding projected hydrogen-powered fuel cell truck deliveries. Rochester, New York-based Hyzon (NASDAQ: HYZN)...
INDUSTRY
pacbiztimes.com

Limoneira reports growing revenue and shrinking losses for Q4

Limoneira ended its 2020-21 fiscal year on a strong note, with growing revenue and shrinking losses in the fourth quarter, the Santa Paula-based agribusiness announced Jan. 10. Limoneira — a grower and seller of lemons, avocados and other fruits and also a real estate developer — generated $33.5 million in...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Seeking Alpha

Minerva Surgical reports preliminary Q4 and FY21 revenue

Minerva Surgical (NASDAQ:UTRS) reports preliminary Q4 revenues of $13.5M - $13.7M ($13.27M consensus), vs. $13.6M in 4Q20. FY21 revenues are expected to be in the range of $52.0M - $52.2M ($51.75M consensus), vs. $37.8M for FY20. Ended 2021 with over $40M in cash and cash equivalents, reflecting the proceeds from...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Seeking Alpha

NeuroPace forecasts prelim Q4 revenue of $11M

NeuroPace (NPCE +6.7%) expects prelim. Q4 unaudited revenue of ~$11M, up 2% from $10.8M in Q4 2020. Prelim. unaudited 2021 revenue is expected to be ~$45.2M, up 10% from $41.1M in 2020. Initial implant revenue for Q4 is expected to be ~$8.5M, up 10% Y/Y, and ~$33.7M for 2021, up...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Seeking Alpha

PacBio reports lower than expected prelim. financials for Q4 2021

PacBio (NASDAQ:PACB) reported unaudited preliminary revenue for the fourth quarter and full-year 2021 that fell short of expectations. Indicating ~33% YoY and ~65% YoY growth, the company expects to report $36M and $130.5M of revenue for Q4 and full-year 2021, compared to the $36.7M and $131.2M in the consensus, respectively. PacBio (PACB) shares have lost ~8.9% in the pre-market.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
kfgo.com

American Airlines expects Q4 revenue to fall lesser than expected

(Reuters) – American Airlines Group Inc on Tuesday forecast a smaller-than-expected fall in fourth-quarter revenue, sending shares of the No. 1 U.S. carrier up about 2% before the bell. The company said it expects revenue for the quarter to be down about 17%, compared with its prior expectation of...
FINANCIAL REPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy