Darn. I had skirted the issue for the first 17 weeks of the NFL season. Then they had to add that 18th and 17th game. And it caught up to me: I was a bum. The flip-a-coin season had the flip-a-coin week with divisional "rivalry" games all over the Saturday and Sunday schedule. There was one problem I didn't properly identify -- the amount of teams that literally tried to lose.

NFL ・ 15 HOURS AGO