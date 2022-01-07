ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
EUR/USD Analysis: Stuck in a range around 1.1300 mark, eyeing NFP for a fresh impetus

By Haresh Menghani
FXStreet.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEUR/USD prolonged its recent range-bound price moves around the 1.1300 round figure. The Fed-ECB monetary policy divergence continued acting as a headwind for the major. Investors now look forward to the US jobs report (NFP) for a fresh directional impetus. The EUR/USD pair continued with its struggle to gain...

www.fxstreet.com

dailyforex.com

EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Bullish Rebound Attempts

US Central Bank Governor Jerome Powell hints that a faster increase in inflation may negatively affect the recovery of the US labor market. The bank will be forced to raise interest rates to stop inflation in the era of the epidemic. These concerns helped the price of the EUR/USD currency pair to move up to the resistance level 1.1378 at the time of writing the analysis and before the US inflation figures were announced. Despite the currency pair's gains, the euro still lacks strong momentum factors compared to the pound sterling against the dollar. European countries are still suffering from epidemic restrictions, and health reports indicate fears that Europe will be a strong active focus for the new Corona variant.
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

EUR/USD Price Analysis: Bulls eye 1.1385 resistance on the key day

EUR/USD grinds higher following the strong rebound from 21-DMA that crossed 50-DMA hurdle. 10-week-old horizontal resistance challenges immediate upside ahead of descending trend line from early September. Higher lows of prices, RSI keep buyers hopeful. Sellers need to conquer monthly support line to retake controls. EUR/USD retreats from weekly top...
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

EUR/USD pauses the run-up to 1.1400 on sluggish yields, focus on US inflation

EUR/USD dribbles around weekly top, stays mildly bid. Fed’s Powell, ECB policymakers helped buyers the previous day. Virus woes, World Bank forecasts test immediate upside ahead of US CPI. Eurozone Industrial Production also decorates economic calendar. EUR/USD grinds higher as traders brace for the key US inflation data during...
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

EUR/USD analysis: Jumps due to US CPI

On Wednesday, at 13:30 GMT, the US Consumer Price Index and Core Consumer Price index data was released. The USD reacted by declining. The data beat the forecasts, as the US CPI came in at 0.5% instead of the forecast 0.4%. Meanwhile, the US Core CPI was revealed to be 0.6%, compared to the expected 0.5%.
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

USD/JPY analysis: Bounces off trend line

As the USD/JPY currency exchange rate was testing the resistance of the descending January high levels near 115.50, the US Consumer Price Index data was published. Namely, on Wednesday, at 13:30 GMT, the US Consumer Price Index and Core Consumer Price index data was released. The USD reacted by declining.
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

FX daily: 7% inflation to help build a floor under the dollar

The dollar's under pressure after Fed Chair, Jerome Powell's comments in the Senate. Today, inflation hitting 7% in the US shouldn't come as a big surprise but equally, it may help build a floor under the USD in the near term and possibly avert a break above its recent EUR/USD range. Elsewhere, GBP may continue to ignore the political noise.
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

EUR/JPY looks firm, extends the upside past 131.00

EUR/JPY adds to Tuesday’s gains and surpasses the 131.00 mark. The dollar's soft stance is sustaining upside for the cross. US headline CPI failed to surprise markets in December. The selling bias in the greenback is sustaining a better mood in the risk complex and pushing EUR/JPY to new...
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

AUD/USD analysis: Breaks 0.7200 mark

The third attempt of the Australian Dollar against the US Dollar to pass the 0.7200 mark succeeded. After the event, the rate passed the 200-hour simple moving average near 0.7210 and reached the 0.7220 level. However, the more notable update is the discovery of a channel-up pattern, which appears to...
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

EUR/USD outlook: Bulls pressure key Fibo barrier ahead of US inflation data

The Euro trading at the upper side of the near-term range in European trading on Wednesday, after eventually penetrating into thick and falling daily Ichimoku cloud on Tuesday. The action is still holding below pivotal Fibo barrier at 1.3795 (38.2% of 1.1692/1.1186 bear-leg) which caps since the mid-November. Break here...
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

AUD/USD Price Analysis: Marches firmly above the 100-DMA towards 0.7300

The Australian dollar advances some 1.11% as the Wall Street end approaches. The AUD/USD rallied 80-pips after the release of the US CPI. AUD/USD Technical Outlook: A daily close above the 100-DMA would open the door for a challenge at 0.7300. After the reléase of important US macroeconomic data, the...
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

EUR/USD to trade in the range 1.1050-1.1600 during the first quarter – Credit Suisse

Analysts at Credit Suisse expect the EUR/USD pair to trade in the range 1.1050 – 1.1600 during the first quarter. They have a target of 1.1150 for the end of the quarter. “Our expected EURUSD range for Q1 is 1.1050 – 1.1600, and we continue to target 1.1150 for end-Q1. Levels above 1.1450 represent acceptable entry levels for fresh shorts from a risk-return perspective.”
CURRENCIES
DailyFx

EUR/USD Price Analysis: EURUSD Levels to Watch Ahead of US Inflation Data

Top ECB figures provide their take on the current Eurozone inflation situation. Relatively low EUR/USD implied volatility via options market. Latest Communications from European Central Bank Figures. Yesterday saw an address from Christine Legarde as a virtual ceremony and interview of Philip Lane, economist and member of the executive board...
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

How the market responds to US CPI may set the near-term course

Overview: US stocks built on the recovery started on Monday and Powell's suggestion of letting the balance sheet shrink later this year eased some speculation of a fourth hike this year, which seemed to allow the Treasury market to stabilize. What amounts to a greater appetite for risk is carrying over into Asia Pacific activity today. Many of the large bourses advanced more than 1%, with the Hang Seng up almost 2.8% and the Nikkei up nearly as much. Bond yields pulled back mostly 2-4 bp in the region, but higher unemployment (3.8% vs. 3.1%) saw the 10-year South Korean yield fall by six basis points. Europe's Stoxx 600 opened higher but has stalled, while US futures recover from initial weakness to move higher. European yields are around 2-2.5 bp lower, Portugal is under-performing as new supply seems to be weighing on prices. The US 10-year Treasury is hovering near 1.74%. The dollar is little changed against most of the major currencies. Norway reported stronger mainland GDP (Nov +0.7% after flat in October) underscoring the likelihood that the Norges Bank raises rates at next week's meeting, and the krone is up nearly 0.6%. The Canadian dollar, which appeared to break higher yesterday, is extending the gains today. Similarly, most emerging market currencies are +/- 0.15%, but the South Korean won (~+0.35%) and the South African rand (~+0.3%) are the main exceptions. Turning to commodities, gold is paring yesterday's 1.1% advance, giving back nearly a quarter. Energy prices are firm. February WTI is extending yesterday's gains. It is approaching last year's high set in late October near $82.15. Natural gas prices are higher too. US prices are up for the fourth session amid a cold snap. Today's gains bring the year-to-date gain to about 18%, while Europe's benchmark is up nearly a quarter so far this year. Floods in Brazilian iron ore mines have underpinned the industrial metal recently, which is at a new three-month high today. Copper prices are up about 1.7% for the second consecutive session. They fell by 1.2% last week.
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

US economy can withstand Fed tightening, Omicron surge, Powell says

Fed Chair Powell's testimony did not throw any further hawkish surprise. Powell exuded confidence as he said that it would be possible for the Fed to tackle inflation without jeopardizing growth. He said that Fed has not yet reached a decision on balance sheet normalization and that it would be discussed again in the January meeting. Global risk sentiment is positive after the testimony. US nominal yields are lower by 3-4bps across the curve and inflation expectations are higher. Lower real rates have caused the Dollar to weaken against DM as well as EM currencies. US equities ended higher with S&P 500 notching up a gain of 1%. Brent is higher at USD 84 per barrel. Focus today will be on the US December CPI print (headline exp 7% yoy, core exp 5.4% yoy).
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

NZD/USD surges to highest in two weeks, eyes 0.6850

Kiwi benefits from risk appetite and lower US yields. DXY tumbles despite inflation hitting the highest in decades in the US. NZD/USD having the best day in weeks. The NZD/USD is having the best day in weeks on Wednesday, supported by a broad-based slide in the US dollar. The pair trades at 0.6840, the highest since January 3 as the DXY tumbles 0.47%, to its lowest in more than a month.
BUSINESS

