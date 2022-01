In opinion of FX Strategists at UOB Group, AUD/USD is now expected to navigate within the 0.7150-0.7275 range in the next weeks. 24-hour view: “We expected AUD to ‘trade between 0.7150 and 0.7205’ yesterday. While AUD subsequently traded close to our expected range (0.7155/0.7213), it settled on a firm footing at 0.7211 (+0.51%). Upward momentum is beginning to build even though any further advance in AUD is expected to face strong resistance at 0.7235 (next resistance at 0.7275 is not expected to come under threat). On the downside, a breach of 0.7170 (minor support is at 0.7190) would indicate that the build-up in momentum has fizzled out.”

CURRENCIES ・ 13 HOURS AGO