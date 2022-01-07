ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Bitcoin worsens its fall, at its lowest in over 3 months, $40k in sight?

investing.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInvesting.com - After falling sharply overnight on Wednesday and consolidating around $43,000 throughout yesterday and into the night, Bitcoin is stalling again this Friday morning, with a low of $41,600 for now, the lowest since late September 2021. This new wave of decline has been even more pronounced on...

za.investing.com

Comments / 0

Related
investing.com

Tiny Bitcoin miner defies massive odds to solve a valid block

The lucky miner, who may have been mining on just one or two machines, solved a block with their modest hashrate capacity of 126 TH/s. According to a Jan 11 tweet from Solo admin, Dr. Con Kolivas it’s equivalent to about 0.000072% of the total Bitcoin (BTC) network hashrate — which is 175,000,000 TH/s (175 EH/s).
MARKETS
cheddar.com

Bitcoin Dips Below $40K As Death Cross Looms

For the first time since September, Bitcoin fell below $40,000 early Monday. The currency's average short-term price has now dipped below its average long-term price, which is known by a rather dramatic term, a death cross. According to analysts, the indicator appears to be a result of mounting concerns of faster liquidity withdrawal by the US Federal Reserve. The crypto slump also follows a week of rough trading for equities overall. CEO Snickerdoodle Labs and Co-Founder of the Stanford Future of Digital Currency Initiative, Jonathan Padilla, joined Cheddar to discuss more.
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

First Mover Asia: Bitcoin below $40k before regaining ground; altcoins fall

The declines followed U.S. stock exchange losses as investors anticipate continued hawkishness by the U.S. Federal Reserve. Market moves: Bitcoin fell below $40,000 briefly as U.S. stocks continued to drop thanks to a newly hawkish Federal Reserve. Prices. Bitcoin (BTC): $41,797 -0.2%. Ether (ETH): $3,077 -2.6%. Markets. S&P 500: $4,670...
STOCKS
tokenpost.com

Bitcoin investors buy the dip as BTC falls below $40K

Bitcoin’s price, which has been in a downward trajectory since 2022 started, fell below $40,000 on Monday. Despite the decline, many investors bought the dip as they continue to stand by the crypto’s long-term potential. Bitcoin fell to as low as $39,816.94 during Monday’s trading based on CoinMarketCap...
STOCKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cardano
investing.com

Bitcoin remains under pressure after approaching $40K, further fall in sight?

Investing.com - After a bearish start to the weekend, which saw Bitcoin fall towards $40,500 on Saturday night, the cryptocurrency rebounded on Sunday, peaking at $42,790, but this is not enough to significantly improve its technical profile, and the risks of a further fall are not to be ignored. Recall...
MARKETS
actionforex.com

Ethereum breaches 3000, Bitcoin presses 40k

Ethereum extends recent down trend today and hit as low as 2927.20, just ahead of 61.8% retracement of 1715.62 to 4863.75 at 2918.20. Further decline is expected as long as 3245.45 resistance holds. Decline from 4863.75 is seen as in the same degree as the rise from 1715.62 to 4865.75. Deeper decline would be seen to or even further to 100% projection of 4863.75 to 3439.00 from 4126.20 at 2701.45, which is close to 2647.30 support, before forming a bottom.
COMMODITIES & FUTURE
CoinTelegraph

Bitcoin drops below $40K for first time in 3 months as fear set to 'accelerate'

Bitcoin (BTC) fell below the landmark $40,000 mark for the first time since September 2021 on Jan. 10, heightening a rout that began six weeks ago. Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView showed BTC/USD encountering predictable volatility as bears finally steered the market back into the $30,000 zone. The...
CURRENCIES
theblockcrypto.com

Bitcoin's price slips below $40K, hits lowest point since September

Bitcoin's price fell to its lowest point since September on Monday. The price of the cryptocurrency slid to $39,650, the lowest level seen since September 21, according to data gleaned from TradingView. Per Coinbase, bitcoin has since clawed back some of that decline, and as of the time of writing is changing hands at roughly $40,730.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pave#Btc Usd#Chainlink
ambcrypto.com

With supply squeeze in the making, will $40K be a market bottom for Bitcoin

The new year hasn’t been very kind to the king coin as Bitcoin saw a close to 15% price fall in the first week of 2022. With the top coin still around the $40k-mark, speculations around a new BTC bottom have started surfacing. In fact, some are even anticipating that another freefall will take BTC to the older $30K lower bound.
MARKETS
Fortune

Bitcoin’s plunge below $40K marks a sobering milestone: It now trails the Nasdaq over four years

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Bitcoin’s fans were forced to digest an unpleasant number Monday. In Wall Street parlance it was a “3-handle” as the signature cryptocurrency briefly hit a price starting with a three: $39,800. Though it bounced back over $40,000 shortly after, that’s a giant comedown from the crypto’s high of almost $67,000 just two months ago. Late last year, Cathie Wood of Ark Invest was calling for a surge to $500,000 within five years, and MicroStrategy CEO Michael Saylor saw an eventual “6-handle,” for a rocket ride to $6 million. Instead their champ is not flying but fizzling. Today’s drop marked a 41% slide from the Nov. 9 peak, meaning Bitcoin would need to climb 68% to rescale the pre-Thanksgiving summit.
STOCKS
The Independent

Bitcoin slides towards dreaded ‘Death Cross’

Bitcoin is approaching a market pattern known as a “death cross” after experiencing one of the worst price slides in recent years.The cryptocurrency dipped below $40,000 on Monday following seven straight days of losses, marking the longest losing streak since August 2019 and the worst start to a year since 2012. Follow our live coverage of the crypto marketBitcoin has since recovered slightly but market analysts are now watching to see if it can hold and remain above the dreaded death cross.The ominous-sounding term refers to when bitcoin’s 50-day moving average crosses its 200-day moving average, which has historically indicated...
CURRENCIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Ethereum
chronicle99.com

Bitcoin Falls In Value; Its Lowest In January: Know The Probable Factors

The crypto market witnesses a significant change as the premiere coin faces a hard time in the month. The bitcoin dropped to $42,000 from $47,000 within a week. The primary factor behind the record fall is the statement of the Federal Reserve, indicating an increase in the interest rates. Several...
MARKETS
investing.com

Binance buys the dip, adding over 43K Bitcoin to wallet

Disclaimer: A Binance spokesperson has since clarified that this was not a Bitcoin purchase, but a transfer from its storage to the below-mentioned wallet. They stated, “it’s a regular transfer rather than purchasing new BTC, when Binance issues BTC on Binance chain or Binance smart chain, Binance will hold the original BTC as collateral.”
MARKETS
TheStreet

Bitcoin Continues Skid, with Experts Divided on its Future

Bitcoin sank to a three-month low Friday, and experts remain divided as to whether the biggest digital currency will resume its 12-year rally or continue sliding. Bitcoin recently traded at $41,565, down 4%, and has dropped 18% in the last month. One factor hurting the currency is the Federal Reserve’s...
BUSINESS
investing.com

Crypto Flipsider News – Crypto Market Sell-Off, Aave Institutional DeFi Pool, Ethereum Could Lose Defi Dominance, Gas Fee Spike on Polygon, NASCAR Reject Crypto Sponsorship, Whales Move $176 Million Doge

Kazakhstan or the Fed: Which is Behind the Crypto Market Sell-Off?. Aave Launches Institutional DeFi Pools, Ethereum Could Lose DeFi Dominance – JPMorgan (NYSE:JPM) NFT Gamers Are Causing a Spike in Polygon Network Gas Fee. NASCAR Rejects ‘Let’s Go Brandon’ LGBcoin Sponsorship. Whales Move $176 Million...
MARKETS
beincrypto.com

Bitcoin Market Dominance Falls to Lowest Level Since 2018

The Bitcoin dominance indicator has fallen to its lowest level for more than three years as it continues to retreat from last year’s epic all-time high. Bitcoin market dominance has just dipped below its 2021 low and is currently at 39.73% according to TradingView. The move was noted by Spartan Group’s Jason Choi who tweeted the chart on Jan 4.
STOCKS
ShareCast

Bitcoin eyes record lows and is on track for its worst month since March 2020

December was a disastrous month for the cryptocurrency market. The fears that the irruption of the Omicron variant imprinted on the main markets and that set back most assets, in favor of the Christmas rally, weighed heavily on Bitcoin and altcoins, as well as on other risk assets. However, the digital currencies market does not sustain its recent gains, the result of the Christmas holiday bull run, and is on track to close its worst month since March 2020.
MARKETS
bitcoinmagazine.com

Bitcoin Is Struggling To Hold Its 200-Day MA

Bitcoin has been trading at sideways price action for most of December, struggling to stay above the 200-day moving average. After a strong October and an early November of new all-time highs, Bitcoin has encountered a blocking road in December, having lost 13.60% since the beginning of the month. This reality stands in stark contrast to a widespread belief that Bitcoin’s price would hit $100,000 by the end of the year.
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy