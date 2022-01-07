Bitcoin worsens its fall, at its lowest in over 3 months, $40k in sight?

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Bitcoin’s fans were forced to digest an unpleasant number Monday. In Wall Street parlance it was a “3-handle” as the signature cryptocurrency briefly hit a price starting with a three: $39,800. Though it bounced back over $40,000 shortly after, that’s a giant comedown from the crypto’s high of almost $67,000 just two months ago. Late last year, Cathie Wood of Ark Invest was calling for a surge to $500,000 within five years, and MicroStrategy CEO Michael Saylor saw an eventual “6-handle,” for a rocket ride to $6 million. Instead their champ is not flying but fizzling. Today’s drop marked a 41% slide from the Nov. 9 peak, meaning Bitcoin would need to climb 68% to rescale the pre-Thanksgiving summit.

