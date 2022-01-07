ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

David Arquette’s Wife: Everything To Know About Christina McLarty, Plus His Marriage To Courteney Cox

By Cynthia Cook
HollywoodLife
HollywoodLife
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Z7wiP_0dfBzAot00
Rich Fury/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Here we break down everything to know about David Arquette’s wife, Christina McLarty, and his ex-wife, Courtney Cox.

David Arquette, 50, is an actor, director, producer, and former professional wrestler who’s perhaps best known for his role as Dewey Riley in the 1996 slasher flick Scream. In addition to his star turn in that film (and the subsequent Scream installments within the franchise), the Virginia native also appeared in popular film and TV like 1999’s Never Been Kissed and the show Buffy the Vampire Slayer.

Moreover, David’s love life has often been in the spotlight, ever since he and on-screen love Gale Weathers, aka Courtney Cox, hit it off on set of the 1996 movie and subsequently tied the knot. Although they divorced 10 years later, David went on to fall in love and get married again to journalist and producer Christina McLarty. Here’s everything to know about the actor’s loves and how their relationships have fared under the spotlight.

Christina McLarty Arquette

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bRaIL_0dfBzAot00
Christina McLarty Arquette and David Arquette at The Creative Coalition Spotlight Initiative Gala Awards Dinner, 2020, ( imageSPACE/Shutterstock).

Christina McLarty Arquette was born April 25, 1981 in Hope, Arkansas. She has also had an interesting career like her husband, first working as an Emmy Award-winning journalist getting her start in her home state of Arkansas. She then moved to Los Angeles, California and began expanding her career in the entertainment realm, working for CBS and then as a correspondent for Entertainment Tonight.

In addition to her time as a journalist, Christina dabbled in acting, appearing on the daytime soap The Young and the Restless and she now works as a producer in the industry, credited on documentaries like You Cannot Kill David Arquette and The First Step. She and Davidapparently met right after Christina’s split from Girls Gone Wild founder Joe Francis and immediately hit it off. Speaking with Howard Stern back in 2011, David called his new love “adorable,” praising his connection with the producer. “I’m not one to run around with different girls,” he shared at the time, per E! news. “I like someone that makes me feel good and that I can make feel good.”

The couple tied the knot in a Los Angeles ceremony in 2015 amongst “family and friends,” reported PEOPLE. They share two children together, Charlie West Arquette, 7, and Alexis Gus Arquette,

Courtney Cox

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12p2VQ_0dfBzAot00
Courtney Cox and David Arquette at the Golden Globes (Matt Sayles/AP/Shutterstock).

Courteney Cox, 57, was born June 15, 1964 in Birmingham, Alabama. She currently works as an actor, director, and producer, seeing her career take off after her memorable role as Monica Geller on the NBC sitcom Friends, which aired from 1994 to 2004. Courteney continued as a popular figure in the zeitgeist with her role as Gale Weathers in the horror film franchise Scream, which is where she met David for the 1996 original film.

The pair dated for a while and walked down the aisle on June 12, 1999 at Grace Cathedral in San Francisco, California. In 2004, the pair gave birth to a daughter, Coco Arquette, who is now 17. On October 11, 2010, David and Courteney announced their separation, although they still maintained a close friendship and business partnership with Coquette Productions. Then, in June 2012, David officially filed for divorce from Courteney and the divorce was finalized in May 2013. “I just had a moment of looking at our relationship, and there wasn’t anything in particular, but it brought up a lot of stuff,” Courteney told Harper’s Bazaar in 2011. “Maybe on second thought, don’t reevaluate. Just keep going. Don’t rock the boat. Repression is fantastic.”

Although they’ve been separated for years and have both moved on to new relationships, they reunited for the latest installment in the Scream franchise reprising their original roles as Dewey and Gale. When speaking of working on the horror flick with his ex-wife, David told the New York Times, “It’s a cathartic experience to just be able to act opposite Courteney,” he said in the Jan. 5 interview. “It’s been 25 years of our lives. We’ve grown up together. We have a child together.”

Comments / 0

Related
HollywoodLife

Harrison Ford’s Wife: Everything To Know About His Marriage To Calista Flockhart & Past Relationships

Harrison was married twice before walking down the aisle with actress Calista Flockhart. Find out all about the movie star’s relationships here!. Harrison Ford has been a Hollywood heartthrob since he first lit up the screen as hunky Han Solo in 1977’s Star Wars. His matinee idol status was solidified as the adventurous archeologist Dr. Indiana Jones in Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark and its numerous sequels. With Working Girl and Witness, Harrison’s movie star magnetism was undeniable. It’s no wonder he has had a string of high-profile relationships in Tinseltown, including three marriages. Find out all about his relationships below!
LOS ANGELES, CA
HollywoodLife

Reese Witherspoon’s Husband: Everything To Know About Jim Toth, Plus Her Previous Marriage To Ryan Phillippe

Reese Witherspoon has been happily married to her second husband, Jim Toth, for over 10 years. Learn more about the Oscar winner’s current husband and ex here!. Reese Witherspoon has such a blessed life — and it’s not only because of her incredible career! The 45-year-old actress is a proud wife to Jim Toth, 51. She married the talent agent over a decade ago, and they’re still going strong today. Before Jim, Reese was married to actor Ryan Phillippe, 47. Reese’s two marriages led to the births of her three children: Ava Phillippe, 22, Deacon Phillippe, 18, and Tennessee Toth, 9. Below, learn more about Jim and Ryan and their respective marriages to the one and only Reese Witherspoon.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Courteney Cox’s Plastic Surgery: Everything The ‘Scream’ Star Has Said About Having Work Done

Courteney Cox has been very open about her experience with plastic surgery over the years & we have everything you need to know about what work she has gotten done. Courteney Cox has always been beautiful, however, as she has aged, the actress has undergone plastic surgery and has been very open about it. Being an actress in Hollywood could be tough, but it is super refreshing when celebrities like Courteney are candid about the work they got done over the years. Below, we have everything you need to know regarding what Courteney has shared about her treatments and experience.
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Virginia State
State
Alabama State
State
Arkansas State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Howard Stern
Person
Courteney Cox
Person
Christina Mclarty
Person
David Arquette
SheKnows

'Scream' Stars Courteney Cox & David Arquette Say Daughter Coco 'Doesn't Watch Anything We Do'

Courteney Cox and David Arquette had a great time working together again on Scream 5, a sequel to 1996’s Scream which premieres on January 14. But their 17-year-old daughter Coco isn’t that psyched about her parents’ latest collaboration. In a January 9 joint interview with Extra, Arquette said of Cox, “It’s always wonderful working opposite each other. We have a daughter we co-parent together. I have a wonderful wife with two kids as well…It’s been a long time, and it’s just an interesting thing to see Gail and Dewey sort of on-screen again.” Arquette is married to Christina McLarty and the...
MOVIES
Us Weekly

David Arquette Says Filming New ‘Scream’ With Ex-Wife Courteney Cox Was a ‘Cathartic Experience’

A meaningful return. David Arquette detailed how it felt to work with his ex-wife, Courteney Cox, on the new Scream movie a decade after their split. “It’s a cathartic experience to just be able to act opposite Courteney,” the Virginia native, 50, told The New York Times in an interview published on Wednesday, January 5. “It’s been 25 years of our lives. We’ve grown up together. We have a child together.”
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

The Story Behind Drew Barrymore’s Iconic Look in ‘Scream’ Opening Scene

“What’s your favorite scary movie?” It’s the line in the 1996 Wes Craven horror film “Scream” that should immediately trigger the iconic image of Drew Barrymore in a short blond wig. For horror-genre fans, the opening scene of “Scream” was a masterclass in film-making when (spoiler alert) the star gets killed off in the first 15 minutes. It was Barrymore’s idea, too. (She was a silent producer.) Barrymore — who was originally attached to play Sidney Prescott — wanted the role of Casey, the high school teen who gets brutally murdered after a back-and-forth, horror-movie trivia game over the phone with the...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marriages#Documentary#Cbs#Entertainment Tonight
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Distractify

'Scream' Is Back — See the Original Cast Then and Now!

The iconic horror movie Scream franchise is back — and starring original star Neve Campbell as traumatized and complicated Sidney Prescott. The fifth film in the Scream series will focus on Neve’s character heading back to her hometown where the horror all began. Courteney Cox and David Arquette will also be making their big returns.
MOVIES
HollywoodLife

HollywoodLife

Los Angeles, CA
124K+
Followers
12K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

HollywoodLife.com is your digital destination for the very latest celebrity, entertainment, pop culture, fashion, beauty, fitness, women’s issues, and political news.

 https://hollywoodlife.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy