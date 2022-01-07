Delivery Hero Ventures Into The New Year With One Of Its Biggest Deals

LONDON, Jan 11 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Food delivery groups are belatedly serving up a helping of profitability. Delivery Hero (DHER.DE) late on Monday said it expects the business of dropping off takeaway meals to break even on an adjusted EBITDA level by the second half of the year. The shift reflects Chief Executive Niklas Östberg’s recent purchase of a majority stake in Spanish rival Glovo and his decision last month to conserve cash by pulling out of Germany. The 21 billion euro group now expects its food delivery unit to earn adjusted EBITDA of up to 100 million euros in the final quarter of 2022. Meanwhile, investment in on-demand groceries will peak in the next three months.

FINANCIAL REPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO