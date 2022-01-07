ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delivery Hero Ventures Into The New Year With One Of Its Biggest Deals

By Jonathan Keane
 5 days ago
Delivery Hero closed out 2021 with one of its most significant deals of the year and did it with little time to spare. With just about an hour left in 2021, the German food delivery giant announced on New Year’s Eve that it was acquiring a majority stake in Spanish online...

kdal610.com

Delivery Hero wants to be in position to be profitable in 2023 – CEO

BERLIN (Reuters) – Delivery Hero CEO Niklas Oestberg told Reuters on Tuesday that the German company wants to be in a position to break even at group level in 2023. “I think it is fair to say, living up to our guidance, then we should be in a good position to choose if we want to be profitable in 2023,” he said.
BUSINESS
Reuters

Delivery Hero’s profit motive relieves investors

LONDON, Jan 11 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Food delivery groups are belatedly serving up a helping of profitability. Delivery Hero (DHER.DE) late on Monday said it expects the business of dropping off takeaway meals to break even on an adjusted EBITDA level by the second half of the year. The shift reflects Chief Executive Niklas Östberg’s recent purchase of a majority stake in Spanish rival Glovo and his decision last month to conserve cash by pulling out of Germany. The 21 billion euro group now expects its food delivery unit to earn adjusted EBITDA of up to 100 million euros in the final quarter of 2022. Meanwhile, investment in on-demand groceries will peak in the next three months.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
chainstoreage.com

Papa John’s signs biggest franchise deal in its history

Papa John’s International is going big in one of the world’s fastest-growing pizza delivery markets. The company announced a partnership with FountainVest Partners, one of Asia’s leading independent private equity firms, to open more than 1,350 new stores across South China by 2040. The franchisee development agreement, the biggest in Papa Johns’ history and the largest master franchise deal announced in the pizza industry in recent years, is expected to greatly expand the company’s footprint in China.
BUSINESS
Reuters

Delivery Hero speeds up M&A in tricky times

LONDON, Jan 4 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Delivery Hero (DHER.DE) is upping the dealmaking just as life gets tougher in the food delivery market. The $24 billion company led by Niklas Östberg on Dec. 31 said it would double down on its investment in Spanish rival Glovo, boosting its stake to about 83% from 44%. The deal, which values the Barcelona-based company’s equity at about 2.3 billion euros, paves the way for a full takeover.
BUSINESS
TechCrunch

Why Delivery Hero is acquiring a majority stake in Spanish delivery company Glovo

We learned of the deal over the holidays, but you’ll be excused if you missed the news when it broke — the deal was announced on December 31 after 11 p.m. CET, much to the annoyance of Spanish reporters. “If they have no consideration for their delivery workers, [why would they have any] for the press?” El Confidencial’s Michael McLoughlin ironized on Twitter.
BUSINESS
Neowin

Tesla almost doubled its deliveries in 2021 compared to the previous year

Tesla has released production and deliveries data for Q4 2021 and the year as a whole. It reported that it made 936,172 deliveries and produced 930,422 vehicles; this is a huge jump compared to 2020 when it delivered 499,550 vehicles and produced 509,737. The company even reported that it had...
ECONOMY
The Hollywood Reporter

NBCUniversal Teams With RTL AdConnect to Grow Advertising in Key Markets

Comcast’s entertainment unit NBCUniversal and European media giant RTL Group’s international sales house RTL AdConnect have struck a partnership designed to “unleash” new advertising opportunities. The collaboration will see both companies give each other access to their “premium TV and digital inventory assets, unleashing an unparalleled opportunity for marketers globally,” the partners said. The deal “further enhances” NBCUniversal’s One Platform offering, which gives marketers the chance to reach audiences across the NBCU ecosystem of brands, and also increases its footprint in key international markets. “This bilateral, international partnership will open up new advertising opportunities for marketers across the U.S., Europe and Asia,” the...
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Cathie Wood Makes First Buy In An EV Maker In 2022 — And It's Not Tesla

Cathie Wood-led Ark Investment Management on Monday raised its exposure in the U.S.-listed Chinese electric vehicle maker Xpeng Inc (NYSE:XPEV) on the dip. Ark Invest bought 14,859 shares — estimated to be worth $633,439 based on the day’s closing price — in Xpeng, marking the money managing firm’s first buy into any electric vehicle stock in 2022.
ECONOMY
