ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Marchessault scores twice, Golden Knights beat Rangers 5-1

By Associated Press
KTVZ
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLAS VEGAS (AP) — Jonathan Marchessault scored twice, Robin Lehner made 18 saves in his first game in nearly three weeks...

ktvz.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Boston

Bloodied Brad Marchand Helps Bruins ‘Demoralize’ Capitals After Taking Vicious High Stick To Nose

By Michael Hurley, CBS Boston BOSTON (CBS) — Brad Marchand has played hockey for a very long time. But on Monday night, he really was a hockey player. It’s a bit of a cliche, stating that hockey players aren’t like the rest of us. Yet time and time again, it is proven to be true, with Marchand doing those honors after taking a wicked high stick to the nose late in the first period against the Washington Capitals. Marchand went down to the ice in pain, bled all over Capital One Arena, but didn’t miss a beat, opting to dry off his bloodied face with a towel...
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jonathan Marchessault
Person
Brett Howden
Person
Chris Kreider
Person
Robin Lehner
Person
Robin
Person
Alexandar Georgiev
CBS Miami

CBS4’s Steve Goldstein Previews The Panthers This Week

SUNRISE (CBSMiami) – The Panthers returned from a 13 day NHL break due to COVID with a vengeance. The Cats are 5-0-1 in the six games since the return, putting up big offensive numbers. The wins covered a 9-3 pounding of rival Tampa Bay and a road win at Carolina while missing a number of key players. The Panthers have the league’s best offense and begin this week #1 overall in the NHL. Home Sweet Home The Cats won 17 of their first 20 home games, the 2nd best home start to a season in NHL history. Their 11 game winning streak to...
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ap#The New York Rangers 5 1#The Golden Knights
NESN

Bruins Notes: Bruce Cassidy Pleased With New Lines After Win Vs. Capitals

Things looked dicey for the Bruins early in the first period on Monday against the Washington Capitals, but once the scoring started for Boston, it hardly stopped. Once down 2-0, the Bruins scored six unanswered goals and finished the night with a 7-3 victory over the Capitals at Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C.
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
New York Rangers
NewsBreak
Sports
bleachernation.com

Adam Boqvist Was Told He Wouldn’t Be Traded … Before Being Traded

Apparently this summer, when then-Blackhawks GM Stan Bowman was trying to construct a roster to save his job and win now, he told defenseman Adam Boqvist’s agent, Peter Wallen, that the former 2018 eighth-overall draft pick by Chicago would not be traded. Then, he was traded. And not just...
NHL
KTVZ

Nylander lifts Maple Leafs past Golden Knights, 4-3 in SO

LAS VEGAS (AP) — William Nylander scored in regulation and got the winner in a shootout as the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Vegas Golden Knights 4-3. Auston Matthews and Ilya Mikheyev also scored in regulation as as Toronto improved to 5-0-1 on a six-game point streak, and 21-4-2 since opening the season 2-4-1. Jack Campbell made 31 saves. Keegan Kolesar, William Karlsson and Alex Pietrangelo scored for the Golden Knights. Robin Lehner stopped 15 shots for Vegas, which has now lost four of its last five games — all at home. In the tiebreaker, Cambell denied attempts by Evgenii Dadonov, Chandler Stephenson and Jonathan Marchessault, and Lehner stopped Jason Spezza and Matthews before Nylander scored for the win.
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy