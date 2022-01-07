ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

UW uses career night from Bajema, 19 forced turnovers to come back and win at Utah

By Chris Fetters
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Washington Huskies were able to use a switch in defense, as well as some timely shooting, to help erase a 14-point second-half deficit to defeat Utah Thursday night in Salt Lake City, 74-68. Using a 13-3 run to start the second half, Washington found themselves in a 50-36...

