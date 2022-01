Atlanta Hawks spitfire Trae Young and Phoenix Suns veteran Chris Paul may have been born years apart, but they definitely have similarities. Obviously, both are the focal playmakers for their respective teams, but both have also shined in the NBA despite their diminutive frame. The Hawks and the Suns have been pretty successful because of their leadership. They’re also quite popular among fans, making Young and Paul cool endorsers for various brands.

