What's the 411?

By Patty Jackson TRIBUNE CORRESPONDENT
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt the movies, it’s the female action movie “The 355.” The movie stars Jessica Chastain and Oscar Winner Lupita Nyong’o as female spies. We remember actor Max Julien. Julien passed away on his birthday, New Years day. He was 88. Julien is best known for his role as “Goldie” in the...

ABC News

1st look at Michelle Obama guest starring on 'Black-ish'

"Black-ish" is welcoming a very special guest for its season 8 premiere: Michelle Obama. The former first lady will be playing herself in the episode, which airs Jan. 4. According to the synopsis, Bow (Tracee Ellis Ross) forces Dre (Anthony Anderson) to attend a fundraiser for When We All Vote so they can "make some new couple friends" and "do their part in increasing participation in each and every election." Obama is the special guest at the event and she accepts an invitation for dinner at their home. Cue the usual Johnson family hijinks.
TV & VIDEOS
The Independent

Golden Globes: The full list of winners from 2022 ceremony – live updates

The Golden Globes are going ahead despite being pulled by NBC following a controversy surrounding voting body, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA).Last year, the organisation’s voting membership faced a Hollywood boycott after it was revealed there were no Black members.Many studios and notable figures openly criticised the HFPA, with Tom Cruise going so far as to return his three awards. Ultimately, NBC dropped the ceremony, meaning the 2022 edition will not being televised or streamed online. This year’s nominees won’t be in attendance.The HFPA will be announcing each winner as the ceremony takes place from 1am GMT – you...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Golden Globes 2022 Winners List: ‘The Power of the Dog,’ ‘West Side Story’ Win Big in Untelevised Ceremony

Without much fanfare, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association announced the winners of the 2022 Golden Globes via Twitter on Sunday night, with no media in attendance or celebrities walking the red carpet, like years past. “The Power of the Dog” (Netflix) won best drama and “West Side Story” (20th Century/Disney) nabbed best musical or comedy. Jane Campion picked up the best director trophy for helming “The Power of the Dog,” and Kodi Smit-McPhee won best supporting actor for the western. “West Side Story” star Rachel Zegler was named best actress in a musical or comedy, and her co-star Ariana DeBose took...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

‘Only Murders In The Building’: Martin Short Teases Season 2 Roles For Shirley MacLaine & Amy Schumer, The Return Of Nathan Lane’s Teddy Dimas As He Lands First SAG Award Nom

Only Murders in the Building‘s executive producer and star Martin Short earned his first SAG Award nomination this morning for his turn in Hulu’s hit comedy, revealing while taking a break from production on Season 2 that it will feature appearances by Shirley MacLaine and Amy Schumer, and that Nathan Lane’s Teddy Dimas will, in fact, be returning. “Before Christmas, [I shot scenes with] Shirley MacLaine and Amy Schumer,” he said. “The quality of actor that this show is attracting makes it endlessly fun to go to work.” (Lane’s Dimas is a neighbor and friend-turned-foe of the show’s leads, played by...
MOVIES
The Independent

Will Smith, Lady Gaga, Ben Affleck score SAG nominations

Will Smith Lady Gaga and Ben Affleck landed individual nominations for the 28th Screen Actors Guild Awards on Wednesday, while the casts of “Belfast” and “CODA” were among those nominated for the guild's top award, best ensemble. The nominees were announced Wednesday by actors Vanessa Hudgens and Rosario Dawson on Instagram Live. While the nominations were conducted virtually due to the surge in COVID-19 cases, the streamed announcement still represented one of the most meaningful mornings in an awards season largely snuffed out by the pandemic. Joining “Belfast” and “CODA” for best ensemble were the casts for “House...
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Hollywood Stylists Face Deja Vu With Red-Carpet Appearances Canceled Amid Omicron Wave

For the third year in a row, Hollywood finds itself rolling up the red carpet — at least temporarily — in the face of COVID-19, this time with the latest, omicron variant. Tinseltown’s top fashion stylists face a slew of canceled premieres and delayed awards shows, including the Grammys, Critics Choice and Governors Awards with no firm dates set yet for their return. Yet despite the proverbial feeling of déjà vu, stylemakers who spoke with The Hollywood Reporter say they are soldiering on and putting on a hopeful, if not downright optimistic, front. “Obviously, the times are insane right now. But I...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Connecticut Post

After 8 Nominations and 0 Wins, Is It Bradley Cooper’s Time to Shine at the Oscars?

Oscars Predictions: Best Animated Short - 'Us Again' Gets Help From the Momentum of 'Raya and the Last Dragon'. Bradley Cooper is an established awards magnet, with eight nominations in the past nine years. Four of those have been in the acting category — for “Silver Linings Playbook” (2012), “American Hustle” (2013), “American Sniper” (2014) and “A Star Is Born” (2018). This year he has an opportunity to land three more nominations.
MOVIES
TVLine

Bob Saget Remembered by Co-Stars and Fellow Comedians: 'There Wasn't a Kinder Person in Hollywood'

Tributes are flooding in for Bob Saget from those who knew and worked with the actor, following news of his sudden death on Sunday. Saget was best known for playing Danny Tanner on ABC’s Full House (1987-1995), a role he later reprised on Netflix’s Fuller House (2016-2020). He also famously served as host of America’s Funniest Home Videos (1989-1997), and provided the narration for CBS’ How I Met Your Mother (2005-2014). “Nov. 8 was the last day I saw Bob Saget,” writes Elias Harger, who played Saget’s grandson Max on Fuller House. “I was at the showing of my friend McKenna’s movie,...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Bob Saget death: John Stamos, Steve Martin and Kat Dennings lead tributes to Full House star

Tributes have begun pouring in for Bob Saget who has died aged 65.News of the comedian’s death was confirmed early this morning (10 January).Saget was pronounced dead at the scene after he was found unresponsive at the Ritz Carlton in Orlando, Florida, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.The actor was best known for his role as Danny Tanner on the hit sitcom Full House, which ran on ABC from 1987 to 1995. The actor returned when the series was revived on Netflix in 2016, retitled Fuller House.His family have issued a statement confirming the death of “our beloved Bob”...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

‘Black-ish’s Kenya Barris Reflects On Impact Of “Outwardly Black” Comedy; ABC Unveils Additional Season 8 Guest Stars – TCA

Black-ish boss Kenya Barris was just hoping to get a show on the air when he first created the family comedy. Now in its final season, the ABC title starring Anthony Anderson and Tracee Ellis Ross as the pillars of the Johnson family, has far exceeded his expectations. “We wanted to say something that as much as we grew up loving the Cosby show, the Cosby show happened to be Black and we wanted to do a show that was absolutely, positively, outwardly Black,” Barris said during the comedy’s TCA panel on Tuesday.  “I never in a million years imagined that...
TV SERIES
Variety

Jimmy Kimmel Salutes Bob Saget in Tearful Opening Monologue: ‘He Was the Sweetest Man’

Jimmy Kimmel offered a tribute to the late Bob Saget in his opening monologue on Monday’s episode of “Jimmy Kimmel Live!,” eulogizing the late actor and comedian by sharing memories of his friendship, performances and philanthropic work. “Bob was the sweetest. He was the sweetest man,” Kimmel said. “I have so many wonderfully kind and supportive texts and emails and calls from Bob. He always had a compliment. He’d write sometimes just to tell me he loved me and I know he did that for many people… He had something funny to say about everything and nothing bad to say about...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Seth Meyers Returns To ‘Late Night’ After Covid Break, Will Host Remotely – Watch

Last week was the week the late-night hosts contracted Covid with Late Night’s Seth Meyers and The Late Late Show’s James Corden both being hit by the virus. Meyers will return to host his NBC show this evening, although the former SNL star will record remotely after receiving his positive test last week. Tonight’s show will feature Senator Bernie Sanders and Olympic skier Lindsey Vonn as well as a new A Closer Look segment. Meyers is no stranger to recording his show remotely, having spent much of the pandemic filming from his attic as well as his in-law’s house. Elsewhere, in late-night, Jimmy Kimmel...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Variety

SAG Nomination Final Predictions: ‘Belfast’ Set to Lead, Daniel Craig’s Last 007 Outing Could Surprise

The Screen Actors Guild Award nominations, along with the longlist for the BAFTA Awards, are major precursors to the Academy Awards, so let’s take a look at how the nominations may land. Netflix’s “The Power of the Dog” has won the most awards in five categories: picture (18), director for Jane Campion (27), actor for Benedict Cumberbatch (16), supporting actor for Kodi Smit-McPhee (19), adapted screenplay (24). It’s also in second place for cinematography for Ari Wegner (10) and score for Jonny Greenwood (7), both of which are behind Warner Bros.’ “Dune.” With it comes to Denis Villeneuve’s science-fiction epic, it has...
MOVIES
EW.com

Mariah Carey expecting twins

Image Credit: Kevin Mazur/WireImage.comMariah Carey is pregnant with twins, according to People Magazine. Nick Cannon confirmed the news on his radio show Thursday morning, revealing that the couple hadn’t intended on revealing the news until they met President Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama during Sunday’s “Christmas in Washington 2010” concert. “They, ironically enough, questioned my wife about, you know, ‘So, what are you having, are you having twins?’ ” Cannon said on his Rollin’ With Nick Cannon radio show. “And at this point she hadn’t told anybody anything because doctors advised us to keep it to ourselves until we get further along … And because of the excitement, because of the emotion, she was overwhelmed [and] she shared with the President and First Lady that we are having twins.”
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Betty White’s Cause of Death Revealed

Just days after the news that Hollywood icon Betty White passed away at the age of 99, the late actress’ cause of death has officially been revealed. According to People, Betty White’s agent and longtime friend, Jeff Witjas revealed that the actress died peacefully in her sleep at her home on New Year’s Eve. She was just a few weeks away from celebrating her 100th birthday.
CELEBRITIES

