It look less than two minutes of play in the College Football Playoff national championship game between Alabama and Georgia for debate to ensue. What initially appeared to be a fumble recovery for a touchdown by Bulldogs linebacker Nakobe Dean after Crimson Tide quarterback Bryce Young lost the football was overturned after replay review determined Young's motion as an incomplete pass rather than a fumble, negating Georgia of the opening points of the game.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO