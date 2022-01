Toweling off after a shower the other day I caught a glimpse of myself in the mirror and took a longer look than planned. Chalk it up to a mini holiday break. And, thank goodness for all the snow lately. I’ve been devouring fudge, cookies, and candies these weeks of jolliness, but the abundance of calories consumed seems to have been burned up in clearing my driveway, as if each shovelful of heavy snow is a scoop of anaerobic coal chucked onto my metabolic bonfire. I am probably delusional. In lieu of believing I hear reindeer landing on the roof, I choose to distort my reflection into what I want to see rather than accepting the hard facts before my eyes. We never get an honest side or rear view of ourselves. When we have to confront these angles in photos, we blame the light.

12 DAYS AGO