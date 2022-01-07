Format Counts: Country's Lead Over News/Talk Continues To Shrink.

With 12 months of ratings in the books, the past year and December's trends tell strong stories for Adult Contemporary and News/Talk, while formats such as Adult R&B and Contemporary Christian show higher full-year shares in 2021, compared to 2019 or 2020. Powered by the annual switch to all Christmas music, AC had its best December on record, leading all formats in December 2021 with an 11.6 share of persons 6+, according to Nielsen. That’s a gain of two full share points over December 2020, and more than a full share ahead of the format’s previous December record of 10.5 set in 2017 and repeated in 2018. AC also leads News/Talk's 10.4 December 2021 share. The last time AC led all stations, excluding Nielsen's special Holiday books, was 2019 when it was up on News/Talk by just three-tenths of a share point. Following 2020's Presidential election, News/Talk led AC by 2.6 share points that December. The new numbers are based on Inside Radio's analysis of Nielsen PPM cross-market average quarter-hour share data for Monday-Sunday 6am-midnight.

