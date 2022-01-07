ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

Format Counts: Country's Lead Over News/Talk Continues To Shrink.

insideradio.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile Country and News/Talk continue to be AM/FM radio's most programmed formats, according to Inside Radio's monthly Format Counts monitor of U.S. stations for December 2021, year-over-year the former continues to lose while the latter gains outlets. Since last December, News/Talk has added 36 stations for a 1.8% rise, while Country...

www.insideradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
insideradio.com

Post-Holiday Bounce Back Continues As Podcast Downloads Jump 22%, Driven By Sports Listening.

Post-holiday podcast downloads jumped 22% last week as the seasonal impact on normal media consumption patterns continues to fade. Podtrac reports the second consecutive week of double-digit gains in downloads for Jan.3-9 among the publishers it measures. That is on par with the rise it reported a week ago. On a year-over-year basis, Podtrac also says that downloads were up 23% last week among its lineup of publishers.
NFL
insideradio.com

Pace Of Podcast Launches Slowed In 2021, But Publishing Still Outpaces Pre-Pandemic Era.

The number of podcasts grew by 687,302 last year according to the podcast search engine Listen Notes, which says the total number of podcasts now tops 2.75 million. The rate of debuts slowed last year following 2020’s record-setting tally of more than one million launches. Nevertheless the pace of new content coming online continues to outpace the pre-pandemic period. Listen Notes says last year’s number of debuts was more than double the 336,370 new shows that launched in 2019.
SCIENCE
insideradio.com

Format Report Card: Christmas Flips Push AC To Record December High, While News/Talk Wins For The Year.

With 12 months of ratings in the books, the past year and December's trends tell strong stories for Adult Contemporary and News/Talk, while formats such as Adult R&B and Contemporary Christian show higher full-year shares in 2021, compared to 2019 or 2020. Powered by the annual switch to all Christmas music, AC had its best December on record, leading all formats in December 2021 with an 11.6 share of persons 6+, according to Nielsen. That’s a gain of two full share points over December 2020, and more than a full share ahead of the format’s previous December record of 10.5 set in 2017 and repeated in 2018. AC also leads News/Talk's 10.4 December 2021 share. The last time AC led all stations, excluding Nielsen's special Holiday books, was 2019 when it was up on News/Talk by just three-tenths of a share point. Following 2020's Presidential election, News/Talk led AC by 2.6 share points that December. The new numbers are based on Inside Radio's analysis of Nielsen PPM cross-market average quarter-hour share data for Monday-Sunday 6am-midnight.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Country And News Talk#Inside Radio#Spanish#Contemporary Christian#Religion#Urban Ac#Adult Contemporary
insideradio.com

Adele, Morgen Wallen Ruled 2021. Streaming And Podcasting Grew, Radio Dominated.

MRC Data, the music data provider formerly known as Nielsen Music, has crunched the numbers and issued its “US 2021 Year-End Report,” chockfull of factoids and trends about the year in music. Presented in collaboration with sister company Billboard, the 52-page report looks at every angle from sales to streaming to airplay across multiple genres.
MUSIC
insideradio.com

Podtrac Says iHeart Remained No. 1 In December; Top 20 Saw 20% Reach Increase.

Despite the seasonal dip in listening overall tied to the Christmas holiday, and four fewer active shows in its roster from a month earlier, iHeartRadio saw a 16% month-over-month increase in its downloads during December as it remained in the lead of Podtrac’s monthly ranking of top publishers. Podtrac says iHeartRadio had nearly 392 million global downloads and streams last month. And iHeart’s U.S. monthly unique audience was just shy of 32 million.
TV & VIDEOS
insideradio.com

News Bites: KVIL, WBQB, Wyoming Broadcasting Association, Dave Congalton.

News Bites for January 7... ...Audacy modern rock “Alt 103.7” KVIL Dallas starts the new year commercial-free, playing 2,022 songs in a row. “Talk shows are off, real alternative is on,” a headline on the station website read. The mention of “talk shows” being off, alludes to the decision to no longer carry the KROQ Los Angeles-based “Klein. Ally. Show.” in mornings and the KRBZ Kansas City-based “Church of Lazlo” in afternoons. Drive time dayparts are jockless, while Ian Camfield hosts middays (10am-2pm) locally and WNYL New York personalities Kevan Kenney and Bryce can be heard in nights and overnights, respectively.
SPORTS
insideradio.com

Canadian Radio Operator Stingray Buys The Largest In-Store Audio Ad Network In U.S.

Canadian media company Stingray Group acquires InStore Audio Network, said to be the largest in-store audio advertising network in the U.S., for C$59 million. Montreal-based Stingray operates more than 100 radio stations across Canada. With the purchase, Stingray expands its retail-based digital audio advertising footprint in the U.S. The InStore...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Sports
insideradio.com

News Bites: KEXP, PILOT Innovation Challenge, Nielsen/Gracenote, Binnie Klein.

News Bites for January 5... ...Influential non-commercial music outlet KEXP Seattle (90.3) is celebrating its 50th anniversary with special programming all year long, beginning with “50 Years of Music.” The special programming will spotlight a different year from the station’s five-decade history each week. KEXP was founded in 1972 as KCMU, a 10-watt, student-run radio station operated by the University of Washington. “On January 5th, hosts will kick off 50 Years of Music by featuring music from 1972 throughout the day, alongside regular music programming,” a release read. “Then, each Wednesday, daytime hosts will take turns creating special features honoring that week’s selected year. The programming will not be approached chronologically, but rather will be jumping around on the five-decade timeline throughout the year.”
ENTERTAINMENT
insideradio.com

Triton Digital: Streaming Sessions Slide In November 2021.

Due to disrupted listening patterns from the four-day Thanksgiving weekend, the majority of radio groups watched their Average Active Sessions (AAS) drop in Triton Digital’s Streaming Metrics Monthly Ranker for November 2021 (6am-12am, Mon.-Sun). The bright spot in an otherwise sluggish month was Educational Media Foundation, which rose 5.4%, moving from 31,121-32,809 AAS.
ENTERTAINMENT
insideradio.com

UK Radio Listening, Ad Spend Recover To Pre-Pandemic Levels.

In what may be a signal of what’s to come for U.S. radio, radio listening in the UK is at its highest-ever audience level in terms of reach. According to Rajar’s October 2021 report, the nation’s commercial radio audience increased by 500,000 listeners. Commercial radio in the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
insideradio.com

Mike O’Malley On Staving Off The Grim Format Reaper.

Consultant Mike O’Malley on how to maintain your relevance, consumption, emotional connections and “must hear” factor. It happens every year around this time. After some predetermined amount of stunting, stations change names, formats or directions. Listeners usually lament the demise. “I always used to listen to them.”
MUSIC
insideradio.com

Not Dead Yet: CDs Enjoyed A Comeback In 2021.

The recorded music industry may no longer be laser-focused on the compact disc, but the format's sales grew in 2021 for the first time in 17 years, driven by superstar product boosted by retailer-exclusive collectibles, as well as by older catalog titles. Leading the charge were Adele's long-awaited “30” album, along with a trio of Taylor Swift titles and two from international pop sensation BTS.
MUSIC
insideradio.com

Nick Brino

Adams Radio Group has named Nick Brino VP & GM for its Tallahassee, FL, cluster, which include country “103.1 The Wolf” WWOF. Brino most recently served as Market Manager for Forever Media “New Country 103.7 & 96.9” WXCY Havre de Grace, MD. Previous stops include Cumulus...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
insideradio.com

Spotify Challenges The Promo Code As It Adds Clickable Podcast Ads To Its App.

Promo codes and vanity URLs have become a mainstay of podcasting, but Spotify is rolling out a new ad feature that it believes will offer a better way for advertisers to track how well their spot works while also being more user-friendly for listeners. It will place interactive ads on the Spotify app while an ad is playing on a podcast.
CELL PHONES
insideradio.com

News Bites: BIN, Nielsen, XEPRS, ‘BFD 2022,’ Chubb Rock.

News Bites for January 11... ...iHeartMedia’s Black Information Network (BIN) is named a winner in the 2022 BIG Innovation Awards, presented by the Business Intelligence Group. The network won in the Media category. “Innovation has been one of BIN’s core values since our inception,” BIN President Tony Coles said in a release. “It drives us to keep growing and creating spaces for the Black community to hear and contribute to the news that matters most to them. It’s an honor to be recognized with an incredible lineup of organizations and individuals who share the value of innovation and prove it in their work every day.”
NFL
insideradio.com

Hilliary Media Group Forms Rural Oklahoma Network.

Hilliary Media Group, owners of Oklahoma news publications The Chronicle and The Southwest Ledger, has acquired Radio Oklahoma Ag Network, Oklahoma Farm Report, Oklahoma Energy Today and Road to Rural Prosperity. The new properties will operate under the name Rural Oklahoma Network, with original content syndicated to more than 50 radio stations across Oklahoma.
OKLAHOMA STATE
insideradio.com

Laine Welsh

After 33 years Laine Welsh ended production of “Alaska Fish Radio” at the end of 2021. Welsh served as host and producer of the program that aired on 30 stations throughout the state. She will continue writing her weekly column about the Alaskan fish industry and will launch a new blog, “Alaska Fish Watch.”
ALASKA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy