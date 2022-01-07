Radio Events In 2022: Have A Virtual Backup Plan.

News Bites for January 5... ...Influential non-commercial music outlet KEXP Seattle (90.3) is celebrating its 50th anniversary with special programming all year long, beginning with “50 Years of Music.” The special programming will spotlight a different year from the station’s five-decade history each week. KEXP was founded in 1972 as KCMU, a 10-watt, student-run radio station operated by the University of Washington. “On January 5th, hosts will kick off 50 Years of Music by featuring music from 1972 throughout the day, alongside regular music programming,” a release read. “Then, each Wednesday, daytime hosts will take turns creating special features honoring that week’s selected year. The programming will not be approached chronologically, but rather will be jumping around on the five-decade timeline throughout the year.”

ENTERTAINMENT ・ 7 DAYS AGO