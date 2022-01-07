ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Radio Events In 2022: Have A Virtual Backup Plan.

Cover picture for the articleWith the new omicron variant of COVID-19 creating havoc with large-scale events and gatherings, it’s a good reminder for radio stations to have alternate plans for promotional appearances and artist performances. “Whether you are optimistic or pessimistic about the new year, you should be realistic,” Jacobs Media digital...

Ubergizmo

E3 2022 In-Person Event Cancelled, Virtual Event A Possibility

For gamers, E3 is an annual event that many look forward to. This is because it is the biggest gaming expo in the world and it usually sees companies announce new hardware, new gaming titles, updates on titles in development, and more. It is usually hosted as an in-person event, but that has not happened for the past couple of years.
VIDEO GAMES
insideradio.com

Here Is What Resonated For Radio Broadcasters At CES 2022.

As companies like Xperi and Quu actively market technologies designed to improve how radio looks in the dashboard, broadcasters attending CES 2022 last week got a bit of a wake-up call about the importance of stepping up their efforts in this area. “For the radio broadcasters attending, the dashboard screen real estate expansion was like a wakeup call that visuals are clearly an important part of the mix here and how radio content can fit into that,” Jacobs Media President Fred Jacobs said after escorting a group of broadcasters on curated tours of radio-relevant exhibits at the tech show.
ELECTRONICS
wschronicle.com

Kwanzaa celebrations engage community via virtual events

For over a decade Triad Cultural Arts (TCA) has brought people together from around the city for the week-long celebration of Kwanzaa. This year, due to the pandemic, the event was held virtually. Celebrated each year from Dec. 26 – Jan. 1, Kwanzaa, which means “first fruits of harvest” in...
FORSYTH COUNTY, NC
insideradio.com

News Bites: KEXP, PILOT Innovation Challenge, Nielsen/Gracenote, Binnie Klein.

News Bites for January 5... ...Influential non-commercial music outlet KEXP Seattle (90.3) is celebrating its 50th anniversary with special programming all year long, beginning with “50 Years of Music.” The special programming will spotlight a different year from the station’s five-decade history each week. KEXP was founded in 1972 as KCMU, a 10-watt, student-run radio station operated by the University of Washington. “On January 5th, hosts will kick off 50 Years of Music by featuring music from 1972 throughout the day, alongside regular music programming,” a release read. “Then, each Wednesday, daytime hosts will take turns creating special features honoring that week’s selected year. The programming will not be approached chronologically, but rather will be jumping around on the five-decade timeline throughout the year.”
ENTERTAINMENT
insideradio.com

Pace Of Podcast Launches Slowed In 2021, But Publishing Still Outpaces Pre-Pandemic Era.

The number of podcasts grew by 687,302 last year according to the podcast search engine Listen Notes, which says the total number of podcasts now tops 2.75 million. The rate of debuts slowed last year following 2020’s record-setting tally of more than one million launches. Nevertheless the pace of new content coming online continues to outpace the pre-pandemic period. Listen Notes says last year’s number of debuts was more than double the 336,370 new shows that launched in 2019.
SCIENCE
insideradio.com

Who Needs A Conference Bar? In 2022, Radio Vets Are Swapping Stories On A New Podcast.

Clear Media Network has created a new podcast targeted to the radio and record industry called the Radio Daze Podcast. Hosted by its President of Programming and Operation, Mark McCray, the network says the show aims to tell “crazy, wacky and funny” stories that have happened to people working in the radio and record industries. Each episode will feature true stories from radio personalities, owners, managers, record reps and anyone associated with the radio and record industry.
LIFESTYLE
insideradio.com

Gretchen Borzi

Gretchen Borzi is named Senior Director of Brand, Creative, and Digital Marketing at PRX. Borzi previously served as the Director of Marketing and Audience Development for the Boston Symphony and Boston Pops Orchestras (BSO). “Gretchen is a dynamic and skilled marketer with strong roots in artistic expression and community-oriented work,”...
BUSINESS
insideradio.com

Johnny "DJ Koolout" Starks

Audacy rhythmic CHR “Power 93.5” KDGS Wichita names Johnny “DJ Koolout” Starks its new afternoon host, effective Jan. 10. According to a release, Starks has held various roles in promotions, production and on-air, including afternoon drive personality, in various markets. “Johnny is a real pro,” Brand...
ENTERTAINMENT
insideradio.com

News Bites: KVIL, WBQB, Wyoming Broadcasting Association, Dave Congalton.

News Bites for January 7... ...Audacy modern rock “Alt 103.7” KVIL Dallas starts the new year commercial-free, playing 2,022 songs in a row. “Talk shows are off, real alternative is on,” a headline on the station website read. The mention of “talk shows” being off, alludes to the decision to no longer carry the KROQ Los Angeles-based “Klein. Ally. Show.” in mornings and the KRBZ Kansas City-based “Church of Lazlo” in afternoons. Drive time dayparts are jockless, while Ian Camfield hosts middays (10am-2pm) locally and WNYL New York personalities Kevan Kenney and Bryce can be heard in nights and overnights, respectively.
SPORTS
insideradio.com

Digital Execs Examine Radio’s Top Tech Priorities For 2022.

The pandemic-plagued past two years forced radio to get more creative and embrace technologies that reach audiences wherever they may be and provide audio content on the listener’s schedule. What once served as a bridge in 2020, is now a main thoroughfare to reach consumers in 2022. “While there...
TECHNOLOGY
insideradio.com

Triton Digital: Streaming Sessions Slide In November 2021.

Due to disrupted listening patterns from the four-day Thanksgiving weekend, the majority of radio groups watched their Average Active Sessions (AAS) drop in Triton Digital’s Streaming Metrics Monthly Ranker for November 2021 (6am-12am, Mon.-Sun). The bright spot in an otherwise sluggish month was Educational Media Foundation, which rose 5.4%, moving from 31,121-32,809 AAS.
ENTERTAINMENT
insideradio.com

Cumulus Birmingham Appoints A Pair Of New PDs.

Cumulus Media Birmingham keeps it within the cluster with the appointment of new programmers for adult R&B “Hot 107.7” WUHT and talk WZZR (99.5). Market veteran Tasha Simone, host of “The Midday Groove” (10am-2pm) on “Hot 107.7,” is elevated to PD. Concurrently, Valerie Vining is promoted to PD of WZZR, where she continues as co-host of the “Dixon & Vining” morning show.
TV & VIDEOS
insideradio.com

Tasha Simone/Valerie Vining

Cumulus Media Birmingham names midday host Tasha Simone PD of adult R&B “Hot 107.7” WUHT. Concurrently, Valerie Vining is elevated to PD of talk WZZR (99.5), where she continues as morning co-host. “We are excited to promote two program directors from within our local Cumulus Birmingham family,” VP/Market...
ENTERTAINMENT
insideradio.com

Mike O’Malley On Staving Off The Grim Format Reaper.

Consultant Mike O’Malley on how to maintain your relevance, consumption, emotional connections and “must hear” factor. It happens every year around this time. After some predetermined amount of stunting, stations change names, formats or directions. Listeners usually lament the demise. “I always used to listen to them.”
MUSIC
syossetadvance.com

Upcoming virtual events through the Jericho Public Library

2:00 PM Virtual Profiles with Dr. William Thierfelder: Part 1/Never Too Early – Never Too Late. During this program we will take a look at the lives of five child prodigies. They were children who dazzled the world! Later on in the year we will look at part two, five “Plus-50” artists, composers and painters whose lives continue to inspire us. It’s never too early nor too late to make a difference.
JERICHO, NY
insideradio.com

Audacy RVP Of Country Programming John Foxx Named Brand Manager Of KILT-FM.

John Foxx takes the programming reigns at Audacy country “The Bull 100.3” KILT-FM Houston, where he is named Brand Manager. Foxx, who serves as Regional VP of Country Music Programming for the company, most recently handled day-to-day programming at the former WNSH New York, which flipped to classic hip-hop/R&B as “94.7 The Block” WXBX in October 2021.
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Spotify Shutters In-House Podcast Studio, Lays Off Staff

Spotify has shut down Studio 4, its internal podcast studio group, a move that will result in as many as 15 staffers being laid off or redeployed into other divisions. A source familiar with the situation confirmed the closure of Spotify Studios’ Studio 4, first reported by tech site The Verge. Asked for an official statement, a Spotify rep declined to comment. The in-house podcast studio, referred to inside the company as Studio 4, was an arm of Spotify’s original podcast content operations, alongside the audio streamer’s trio of acquired studios: Gimlet, Parcast and The Ringer. Studio 4 was like a “junk...
BUSINESS

