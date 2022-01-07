ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Pittsburgh Gets Season’s 1st Accumulating Snowfall

 3 days ago

By: Amy Wadas and Bryant Reed/KDKA-TV

UNIONTOWN, Pa. (KDKA) — For the first time this season, western Pennsylvania received significant snowfall, with areas south seeing the most.

People in Uniontown spent their day cleaning off their snow-covered cars, driveways and sidewalks following the first snowfall of the season. Snow was on Francis Squires’ mind as he spent part of the day cleaning off his car.

“Get it cleaned off so I can go get some stuff for my wife that she needs,” said Squires.

However, he’s well aware that the cold temperatures and wet roads are a perfect storm for ice.

“There’s gonna be icy spots. I’ve driven all my life in this. Do what you have to do to make sure your car is in good shape and have good tires,” said Squires.

That’s where Charlie Marcinko of Tri-County Tire comes in.

“With everyone forecasting snow like we were for the last few days, all week long we’ve been busy putting tires on cars, making sure cars up to snub,” said Marcinko.

Marcinko anticipates staying busy for a while, especially after the amount of snow the city saw.

“The roads are very bad. Really bad last night,” said Marcinko. “I was surprised when I woke up and came to work because I live in Fairchance.”

But, he says he loves it! This is something he and Judy Matty don’t have in common.

“I wish it didn’t snow this much but you do what you have to do to get out in the future so you clean it off,” said Matty.

KDKA’s Amy Wadas talked to the city of Uniontown Public Works director Friday, who said he has crews on standby in case the road gets icy. The same goes for PennDOT District 12, who handles Westmoreland, Fayette, Washington and Greene Counties. They said they have crews out and about as well monitoring icy conditions.

People were still clearing out Friday after waking up early to snow.

Early in the morning, streets in Pittsburgh’s Arlington neighborhood were covered with snow.

(Photo Credit: KDKA Photojournalist Brian Smithmyer)

A short distance away in the city’s Dormont neighborhood, Potomac Avenue streets were slick and snowy as well.

(Photo Credit: KDKA Photojournalist Brian Smithmyer)

A tractor-trailer crashed into a pole in Swissvale early Tuesday morning. It’s unclear if anyone was injured.

(Photo Credit: KDKA Photojournalist Brian Smithmyer)

Meanwhile, efforts have been underway for hours as PennDOT’s Lori Musto told KDKA’s John Shumway this morning, which you can watch in full below:

Due to inclement weather, Pittsburgh Public Schools announced that today would be a remote instruction day. The district, however, is still providing grab-and-go meals at several schools from 9:00 a.m. until noon.

Due to the weather, on Thursday, speed limits were reduced to 45mph on Interstate 70 in both Washington and Westmoreland counties. Also, the same restrictions were in place on Interstate 79 in Greene and Washington counties. All roadways are back to their usual speed limits.

CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: Evening And Overnight Snow Chances

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Brrr. The cold has moved back in overnight and most of the week is going to see temperatures on the cold side. Over the next week, I only have two days, Wednesday and Thursday, with the average daily temperature above normal. The coldest weather will be in place over the next 24 hours with Tuesday morning lows bottoming out in single digits. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) Not only is today going to be cold with the temperature, but wind speeds won’t make things feel much better. Wind chills will hit double digits this afternoon. Morning wind chills will be down in...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Winter Weather Prompts Opening Of Warming Centers

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Now that the calendar has flipped to January and snow is in the forecast, there are surely some cold days ahead for Western Pennsylvania. If you need a place to warm up for a while, there are many options around the region. Here is a list of a few. ALLEGHENY COUNTY: Abiding Missions South Hilltop 7 a.m. – 3 p.m. 28 Below Winter Warming Center Opens when the daytime high is 28 degrees or lower Hot beverages and hot meals, quiet spaces for rest All are welcome Visit their Facebook page here. Pittsburgh’s Healthy Active Living Senior Centers Open until 7 p.m. due to the cold temperatures. Due...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Warming Centers Open For Those In Need Amid Bitter Temps

By: Shelley Bortz/KDKA-TV PITTSBURGH Pa. (KDKA) – With bitter cold temperatures and a brutal wind chill expected overnight, warming centers across the area have opened to people in need and those experiencing homelessness. “I’m extremely grateful,” said Chelsea Burkhammer, who has been experiencing homeless off and on for 12 years. Suffering from drug addiction, she depends on places like TRAILS Ministries for a place to warm up on a day like Monday or for a cup of coffee and a snack. “If it wasn’t for places like this, there’d be no place to warm up sometimes. I’ve lived in abandoned houses...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

PennDOT, Pa. Turnpike Commission Impose Speed And Vehicle Restrictions Ahead Of Winter Weather

By: KDKA-TV News Staff HARRISBURG (KDKA) – With some more precipitation and cold temperatures on the way, PennDOT and the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission is imposing speed and vehicle restrictions. Beginning at 10:00 p.m., Tier 1 vehicle restrictions will go into place on Interstate 70 from the Pennsylvania Turnpike to the West Virginia Border as well as the entire length of Interstate 79. At 11:00 p.m., Tier 4 restrictions are planned for the PA Turnpike I-76 in both directions from Cranberry to Breezewood. They are asking people to avoid all unnecessary travel, but if you must, reduce speeds and be aware of changing weather conditions. For a full explanation of what restrictions mean, head to the PennDOT website.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: Wet And Windy Sunday

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Winter Weather Advisories are expected to expire between 7-10 a.m. where some areas already saw a light glaze this morning. Temperatures start off in the upper 30s and 40s then drop through the day. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) Most areas will see just rain for the rest of the day with a few moderate downpours. Rain tapers off around dinner time and the ridges could see a quick switch over to snow. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) It’ll be a windy day and night with gusts around 25-30 mph, so it’s going to feel much colder than the...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

At Least 3 People Injured In Crash On Homestead Grays Bridge

By: KDKA-TV News Staff HOMESTEAD (KDKA) — At least three people were taken to the hospital after a crash on the Homestead Grays Bridge. Crews were called out in response to the crash around 7 a.m. Monday. (KDKA Photojournalist Brian Smithmyer) Dispatchers tell KDKA that at least 3 people are being taken to the hospital. As of 7:45 a.m., the bridge was closed to traffic. It’s unclear what caused the crash. The condition of those injured is unknown at this time. Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.
HOMESTEAD, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Residents Concerned About Bad Road Conditions In Their Neighborhood

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Residents in a Pittsburgh neighborhood are upset their streets are still covered with snow and ice after Thursday’s snowfall. Several of streets in the city’s Overbrook neighborhood were packed with snow and icy on Friday night. “It’s already frozen, everything is iced up, neighbors are all complaining. They can’t off this hill,” resident Kathryn Sweeney said. Sweeny is infuriated because Pinecastle Avenue is still in bad shape. She wants her street treated as soon as possible, and she hopes the road is treated more quickly next time it snows. She wonders how she will safely get to her job as...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Man Trapped In Fayette County Mine Collapse Dies

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A person trapped in Friday’s mine collapse in Fayette County has died, officials confirmed. Saturday morning, officials told KDKA that the miner was unresponsive when found and was retrieved from the site of the collapse. “We are deeply saddened to confirm a fatality has occurred as a result of an accident at the Laurel Aggregates mine. We extend our deepest sympathies to the employee’s family and friends. Arcosa is cooperating with the Mine Safety and Health Administration (MSHA) along with local authorities to investigate the cause of this accident,” a spokesperson for Arcosa said to KDKA Saturday...
FAYETTE COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Mt. Lebanon Altering Snow Clearing Procedures

By: KDKA-TV News Staff MT. LEBANON (KDKA) — Mt. Lebanon is changing the way it deploys salt trucks after getting caught off guard by Thursday night’s snow. Residents cited complaints about the state of Beverly Road, Bower Hill Road and Meadowcroft Avenue as snow fell during the evening traffic rush. The township says plow truck drivers were not called in until after the snow started falling. As a result, the trucks got stuck in the same traffic as other vehicles and were clearing paths where accidents had happened. Mt. Lebanon’s local government leaders say they will call plow drivers an hour before snow is supposed to start falling. “It normally takes me 10 minutes to get home,” said Rollier’s Hardware manager Harry Humbert. “It took me a good half an hour. The roads were all icy.” The plow trucks and drivers eventually got the job done, and roads in Mt. Lebanon are now clear.
MOUNT LEBANON, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: Area’s First Snowstorm Expected To Arrive Tonight

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Here’s the latest on tonight’s snow: Arrival: 5:00-6:00 p.m. north of I-70. Timing: Heaviest of snow moves through from 6:00 p.m. to 1:00 a.m. Friday. Totals: Around 2” for Pittsburgh, totals of 2-4” for Westmoreland County, highest totals south of I-70 Impact: Slick roads from 7:00 p.m.- 5:00 a.m. The area’s first winter storm system is expected to arrive tonight bringing with it the first accumulating snow of the year for many. WEATHER LINKS: Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos In Pittsburgh, most should see around 2” of snow. Photo Credit: KDKA Weather...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh-Area Tire Shops And Hardware Stores Busy Ahead Of Expected Snowfall

By: Jessica Guay, Meghan Schiller and Lindsay Ward/KDKA-TV PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – As people brace for winter weather, business is booming for local tire shops and hardware stores this week. Snow supplies have been collecting dust because our area hasn’t received measurable snow since last winter. But now, people in Allegheny County are scrambling to get what they need to be prepared for dicey conditions on roads, driveways and sidewalks. It’s been snowing customers at McCullough Tire in Penn Hills because drivers are getting ready for whatever Mother Nature brings on Thursday. WATCH: KDKA’s Lindsay Ward reports “Boom, once you get the snow in the forecast,...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Kicking Off Pittsburgh’s Winter 2022 Restaurant Week

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — After cooking for your family over the holidays, now it’s time to let some of Pittsburgh’s amazing chefs cook for you. Today kicks off Pittsburgh’s 2022 Winter Restaurant Week. This is the perfect opportunity to try something new and let someone else do the cooking for a change, with nearly 40 restaurants participating. Restaurants will be offering various menu items, local craft beers, and wine. The week starts today and will run through Sunday, but some will be participating through Jan. 23. Pittsburgh Restaurant Week began in January 2012, as a twice-annual event in January and August. Usually close to 100 restaurants...
PITTSBURGH, PA
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
CBS Pittsburgh

‘They Don’t Fix Anything:’ Residents Of Aliquippa Apartment Complex Unable To Reach Management

ALIQUIPPA (KDKA) – It’s been a wet, rainy, and cold few days, and residents in an Aliquippa apartment complex say they have been stuck inside. But not by choice. “It’s frustrating, very frustrating,” said Sheshiah Glenn, and that sentiment is the same for many of the residents of Towne Towers in Aliquippa. Glenn says the living conditions of the complex have been poor the past couple of days. “For one, the alarm has been going off since last night, that’s been annoying,” Glenn said. “The pipes broke and they said it was flooding. The elevators don’t work at all, so...
ALIQUIPPA, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Residents Complain Of Snow-Covered Roads; City Officials Defend Response

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The first snow removal effort of Mayor Ed Gainey’s administration is getting some mixed reviews. People in Carrick and Knoxville began digging out on Friday morning, cleaning off their cars before heading to work. Many were not happy about the conditions of their streets. “Honestly, you can look at it and tell it hasn’t been that touched at all,” one neighbor said “We pay our taxes and the roads aren’t cleared,” another neighbor said. The winter’s first storm hit around rush hour on Thursday when quickly dropping temperatures froze the wet snow, covering the streets with sheets of ice. Suspicions to...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: Coldest Temperatures Since February Of Last Year

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — We are off to another frigid start with temperatures in the single digits and teens along with single digit wind chills. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) This is the coldest we’ve been since Feb 21st! Roads could still be icy in a few spots, but we will finally see more sun today with high pressure scooting by and highs back in the mid 30s. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) Another refreeze is expected by Sunday morning with lows back below freezing and then we will have our next round of rain and even freezing rain overnight. There’s a Winter...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

COVID-19 Staffing Shortages Will Cause 18 Pittsburgh Public Schools And 2 Childcare Centers To Begin Remotely

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh Public Schools are still being hit hard by a staffing shortage caused by positive cases of COVID-19, COVID-related quarantines, and other staff-related absences. Due to that, 18 schools and 2 early childhood centers will begin this week remotely. Grab-and-go meal service will still be available in each school’s cafeteria from 9:00 a.m. until noon. Pittsburgh Arlington PreK-8 Pittsburgh Arsenal 6-8 Pittsburgh Carmalt PreK-8 Pittsburgh Carrick High School Pittsburgh Chartiers Early Childhood Center Pittsburgh Concord PreK-5 Pittsburgh Faison PreK-5 Pittsburgh Grandview PreK-5 Pittsburgh Liberty PreK-5 Pittsburgh Lincoln PreK-5 Pittsburgh Linden PreK-5 Pittsburgh Manchester PreK-8 Pittsburgh Miller PreK-5 Pittsburgh Montessori PreK-5 Pittsburgh Phillips PreK-5 Pittsburgh South Hills 6-8 Pittsburgh Spring Garden Early Childhood Center Pittsburgh Student Achievement Center Pittsburgh Sunnyside PreK-8 Pittsburgh Whittier PreK-5 The district will assess school staffing and announce any closures, extensions, or additions on Tuesday. Stay With KDKA.com For More Details
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Allegheny County Health Department Shuts Down 3 Eateries

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Three eateries have been shut down by the Allegheny County Health Department. The Health Department said it ordered Dirty Birds Chicken & Waffles on Third Street in Verona, L & L Cake Pops in Penn Hills and Lee’s Ooey Gooey Chewies in Swissvale to close on Wednesday. All three businesses were open and operating without valid health permits, the Health Department said. When the closure orders are removed, the Health Department’s website will be updated.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Bed Bath And Beyond Closing Store In Pittsburgh Region

By: KDKA-TV News Staff ROSS TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — Bed Bath and Beyond, a chain known for selling household items and furniture, will be closing several stores all across the nation. One of the locations impacted is in the Pittsburgh area. The Bed Bath and Beyond on McKnight Road will be closing. There is also a location in York, Pennsylvania and another one in Triadelphia, West Virginia that are also shutting down. The stores are offering a clearance sale, with all items discounted. CNN reports that these closures were planned as far back as two years ago, in an effort to capitalize more on online sales and rennovating profitable store fronts. The affected stores will be closed permanently by the end of the next month. Bed Bath and Beyond locations in Cranberry Township, Homestead, 160 Quinn Drive in Pittsburgh, Bethel Park, and Morgantown, WV remain open.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

9-Year-Old Girl From Pittsburgh Area Shares Story Of Bravery After Fighting Off Abduction At Bus Stop

CORAOPOLIS, Pa. (KDKA) — She’s being called a hero and tells KDKA’s Meghan Schiller that she finally believes she’s strong and brave. At just 9-years-old, a Coraopolis girl kept her cool and fought back against a man trying to drag her away from the bus stop. KDKA is identifying her as “Dezi” but refraining from revealing her last name. WATCH: Full Interview With Dezi Police said Dezi remembered every key detail that led to an arrest within one hour’s time. “I’m still in awe how this little girl was able to conduct herself and how she acted and how she was able to give...
CORAOPOLIS, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Police Find Stolen Dog In McKeesport

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Good news — Pittsburgh Police have found a stolen dog! (Photo Credit: Pittsburgh Police) Police say a man was in downtown Pittsburgh with his dog in the 600 block of Smithfield Street on Friday between 10:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. when a couple confronted him, saying he was not allowed to have a dog on the street. The man told the couple the dog was his emotional support animal, but they cut the dog’s leash and took it, police said. As you can see in the above Facebook post, the dog was found in McKeesport and they are currently reuniting the dog with its owner.
PITTSBURGH, PA
