The Times-Tribune is reviewing the top stories of 2021 as we wind out the year. This was one of the top national stories of the year. On Jan, 6 as Congress was meeting to certify the victory of Joe Biden, hundreds of President Donald Trump's supporters who claimed the election had been stolen violently pushed past police, broke through windows and doors and entered the Capitol, forcing legislators to interrupt their work and flee. Those whose work was upended included Vice President Mike Pence, who was presiding over the Senate and had to hide from rioters who were calling for his hanging.

U.S. POLITICS ・ 13 DAYS AGO