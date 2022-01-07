ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

Government budgets for space exploration and militarisation hit record levels

By Alun Williams
ElectronicsWeekly.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGovernment space budgets – driven by demands for space exploration and militarisation – hit records levels of investment, totalling $92 billion. This is according to Euroconsult, a consultancy specialising in the space sector, which also expects such spending to reach $1 trillion over the next decade. The two major main drivers...

www.electronicsweekly.com

AFP

Last 7 years 'warmest on record' globally: EU

The last seven years have been the hottest on record globally "by a clear margin", the European Union's climate monitoring service reported Monday, as it raised the alarm over sharp increases in record concentrations of methane in the atmosphere. Countries around the world have been blasted by a relentless assault of weather disasters linked to global warming in recent years, including record-shattering wildfires across Australia and Siberia, a once-in-1000-years heatwave in North America and extreme rainfall that caused massive flooding in Asia, Africa, the US and Europe. In its latest annual assessment, the Copernicus Climate Change Service (C3S) confirmed that 2021 had joined the unbroken warm streak since 2015. It found that last year was the fifth warmest on record globally, marginally warmer than 2015 and 2018. Accurate measurements go back to the mid-19th century.
ENVIRONMENT
ElectronicsWeekly.com

Corruption

Transparency International has released its 2020 Corruption Perceptions Index which gauges levels of perceived public sector corruption in 180 countries and territories around the world. The least corrupt countries are:. 1. Denmark. 2. New Zealand. 3. Finland. 4. Singapore. 5. Sweden. 6. Switzerland. 7. Norway. 8. The Netherlands. 9. Germany.
WORLD
Computer Weekly

Outsourced IT and business services hit record levels in 2021

Organisations across Europe spent $26.5bn (£19bn) on IT and business services in 2021, the highest annual spend ever recorded by tech advisory the Information Services Group (ISG). Cloud-based services continued to close the gap on traditional IT outsourcing – managed services – with another quarter of significant growth....
MARKETS
AFP

Half of Europe on track to catch Omicron, world economy at risk

More than half of people in Europe will likely catch Omicron by March, the World Health Organization said Tuesday, as the World Bank warned the contagious variant could hamper global economic recovery. Europe is at the epicentre of alarming new outbreaks and the WHO said Tuesday Omicron could infect half of all people in the region at current rates.
PUBLIC HEALTH
#Space Exploration#Militarisation Of Space#European Commission
The Independent

Taiwan pledges further $1 billion Lithuania investment amid China row

Taiwan will launch a $1 billion (£736,000) credit programme to help fund joint projects between Lithuanian and Taiwanese companies in six business categories, a government minister said on Tuesday.Lithuania is under pressure from China, which claims democratically ruled Taiwan as its own territory, to reverse a decision last year to allow the island to open a de-facto embassy in Vilnius under its own name rather than going by Taipei. Taiwanese representations in other countries, except the unrecognized Somaliland, are named after Taiwan’s capital Taipei.China has downgraded diplomatic ties with Vilnius, and is pressuring companies, such as German car parts giant Continental...
ECONOMY
The Independent

UK Covid-19 infections hit new record high, though levels drop in London

Covid-19 infections in the UK climbed to a new record high in the first week of the year, though levels dropped slightly in London, new figures show.An estimated 4.3 million people in private households across the UK had Covid-19 in the seven days to January 6, up from 3.7 million in the previous week, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS).All four nations saw a jump in infections, with prevalence of Covid-19 continuing to be highest in England, where around one in 15 people were estimated to have the virus – the equivalent of 3.7 million people, up from...
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

Global growth could slow sharply due to Omicron: World Bank

Global growth will "decelerate markedly" this year, but the Omicron variant of Covid-19 that is spreading rapidly worldwide could make the situation worse and exacerbate labor shortages and supply chain snarls, the World Bank warned Tuesday. That would exacerbate ongoing struggles with labor shortages and global production and transportation snarls that have fueled a wave of price increases.
BUSINESS
The Independent

Trade data: Myanmar teak exports helping fund military rule

American companies are still importing teak from Myanmar despite sanctions imposed after the military seized power last year, a report based on trade data said Tuesday. Teak is one of the most valuable hardwoods, used in yachts, home flooring, doors, window frames and furniture. Myanmar is the biggest producer of the wood, even though its natural forests are dwindling.American importers were still receiving shipments of teak from the Southeast Asian country as recently as December even though sanctions were put in place in April, data from the Panjiva global trade database show. Similar trends have been reported from Europe...
FOREIGN POLICY
The Independent

Lithuania: Taiwan to set up $1B credit fund amid China spat

Taiwan will set up a $1 billion credit program aimed at funding projects by Lithuanian and Taiwanese companies amid economic pressure from China over an office that the island opened in the European Union country, Lithuanian officials said Tuesday.It follows Taiwan's announcement last week about creating a $200 million investment fund to help Lithuania amid a diplomatic row with Beijing. American and Lithuanian officials say China has blocked imports from the Baltic nation, a close U.S. ally.Lithuania broke with diplomatic custom by agreeing that a Taiwanese representative office in its capital of Vilnius — a de facto embassy —...
WORLD
ElectronicsWeekly.com

Rise Of The Robots

According to the IFR, Asia leads the way in the shift to automated processes, with China in particular installing industrial robots at breakneck speed. In 2020, China installed 168,400 industrial robots, amounting to 44% percent of global installations.
TECHNOLOGY
The Independent

Coronavirus puts brakes on economy as growth in Scotland slows, bank says

Fears of the resurgent coronavirus have put the brakes on the UK’s economic recovery, the Royal Bank of Scotland has said, with Scotland’s private sector growing at the slowest rate in almost a year.While business activity in Scotland increased in December, the rise was the weakest since growth returned 10 months ago, according to the bank’s latest business activity index.Malcom Buchanan, chair of the Scotland Board at the Royal Bank of Scotland, said: “Scotland’s private sector grew at the weakest rate for 10 months as Omicron concerns weighed on client demand and supply issues continued to hinder companies, particularly in...
BUSINESS
Yale Environment 360

2021 Rated One of the Hottest Years Ever as CO2 Levels Hit Record High

2021 was the fifth-hottest year on record and close to 1.2 degrees C (2.1 degrees F) warmer than the preindustrial average, according to an analysis from the European Union’s Copernicus Climate Change Service. The last seven years were the hottest ever “by a clear margin,” the analysis found, thanks to rising concentrations of greenhouse gasses, which hit new highs last year.
ENVIRONMENT
ElectronicsWeekly.com

Disable TSMC Fabs If China Invades

The U.S. Army War College published a 2021 paper suggesting that, in the event of a Chinese invasion of Taiwan, TSMC’s fabs should be destroyed. “An automatic mechanism might be designed, which would be triggered once an invasion was confirmed,” says the paper. “China’s high-tech industries would be...
MILITARY
ElectronicsWeekly.com

USA To Outgrow China This Year

This year, for the first time in a couple of decades, the USA economy will grow faster than the China economy, says Nomura. India will top the growth league for major countries with GDP growth of 8.5%, the US will grow at 4.6%, China at 4.3% and the U.K. at 4.2%.
WORLD
Reuters

New Czech government plans cuts after budget deficit hits record

PRAGUE, Jan 6 (Reuters) - The Czech state budget deficit swelled to a record in 2021, Finance Minister Zbynek Stanjura said on Thursday, strengthening the new centre-right government's case for rapid spending cuts to get public finances back on a stabler path. The 2021 deficitof 419.7 billion crowns ($19.3 billion)...
EUROPE

