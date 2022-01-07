Asian stocks trade at steep valuation discount to global peers

We think that Boston Scientific stock (NYSE: BSX) currently is a better pick compared to its industry peer, Medtronic stock (NYSE: MDT), despite it being the more expensive of the two, trading at 5.3x trailing revenues compared to 4.4x for Medtronic. Even if we were to look at the P/EBIT ratio, BSX stock appears to be more expensively priced with 123x P/EBIT ratio, compared to 82x for MDT stock. This gap in valuation can be attributed to Boston Scientific’s better revenue growth, a trend likely to continue going forward as well, as we discuss in the sections below. We compare a slew of factors such as historical revenue growth, returns, and valuation multiple in an interactive dashboard analysis Boston Scientific vs Medtronic: Which Stock Is A Better Bet? Parts of the analysis are summarized below.

STOCKS ・ 10 HOURS AGO