ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Asian stocks trade at steep valuation discount to global peers

By Syndicated Content
wsau.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) – Asian shares’ relative price valuations hit a more than 18-year low compared to their global counterparts last week, after regional equities dropped in 2021 due to investor concerns over slower growth amid COVID-19-induced curbs. The MSCI Asia-Pacific index’s forward 12-month P/E ratio stood at 14.27 at the end of...

wsau.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Asian Stocks#Valuations#Interest Rates#Reuters#The Msci World#Msci Asia Pacific#Msci Europe#Schroders#Fintech
investing.com

Asian Stocks Up, China Releases Inflation Data

Investing.com – Asia Pacific stocks were up on Wednesday morning, as investors digested the latest Chinese inflation data. Their U.S. equivalents also rose after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell reiterated that the central bank would tackle inflation. China’s Shanghai Composite was up 0.22% by 9:01 PM ET (2:01 AM...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
Country
South Korea
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
China
Forbes

Should You Buy Boston Scientific Stock Over Its Industry Peer?

We think that Boston Scientific stock (NYSE: BSX) currently is a better pick compared to its industry peer, Medtronic stock (NYSE: MDT), despite it being the more expensive of the two, trading at 5.3x trailing revenues compared to 4.4x for Medtronic. Even if we were to look at the P/EBIT ratio, BSX stock appears to be more expensively priced with 123x P/EBIT ratio, compared to 82x for MDT stock. This gap in valuation can be attributed to Boston Scientific’s better revenue growth, a trend likely to continue going forward as well, as we discuss in the sections below. We compare a slew of factors such as historical revenue growth, returns, and valuation multiple in an interactive dashboard analysis Boston Scientific vs Medtronic: Which Stock Is A Better Bet? Parts of the analysis are summarized below.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Moderna Inc. stock outperforms market on strong trading day

Shares of Moderna Inc. (MRNA) inched 0.68% higher to $222.89 Wednesday, on what proved to be an all-around great trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) rising 0.23% to 15,188.39 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rising 0.11% to 36,290.32. Moderna Inc. closed $274.60 below its 52-week high ($497.49), which the company achieved on August 10th.
STOCKS
The Independent

Asian stocks mostly lower, eyeing Fed, China omicron cases

Asian shares mostly declined in cautious trading Tuesday following a retreat on Wall Street Investors are keeping an eye on rising numbers of coronavirus cases, especially in China where a third city has locked down its residents because of a COVID-19 outbreak, raising the number confined to their homes in China to about 20 million people. Such disruptions can have region-wide implications for trade and other activity. Major companies, including automakers such as Toyota, had been counting on a recovery in the supply of semiconductor chips and other products from China and the rest of Asia,...
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy