ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Zero January 6 defendants charged with insurrection

By The Journal Editorial Report
Fox News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. This...

video.foxnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
thefulcrum.us

Defending our Democracy: a virtual reflection of January 6th

Three key organizations in the bridge building movement — Issue One, RepresentUs and Unite America — will join forces Thursday for a conversation around the one-year anniversary of the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol. “Defending our Democracy: a virtual reflection of January 6th” will also kick off...
PROTESTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Insurrection#Defendants#Fox News#Fox News Network#Llc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
mediaite.com

‘F you’: Greg Gutfeld Unleashes Epic Rant Warning Democrats Will Use Jan. 6 to Put ‘Permanent’ Target on Backs of Political Enemies

Fox News host Greg Gutfeld delivered a fiery monologue aimed at President Joe Biden and Democrats during coverage of the anniversary of the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. Gutfeld was incensed by Biden’s Thursday remarks, in which he commented on the riot with relation to the 2020 election results. On The Five, co-host Dana Perino played a snippet from the Biden speech.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Daily Mail

Kamala Harris's ex-spokeswoman Symone Sanders slams claims that she was source of 'office friction' and blames reports of dysfunction on 'people who like to complain to newspapers'

Symone Sanders hit back at people who briefed against her during her turbulent time as Vice President Kamala Harris's spokeswoman, calling out the stories of dysfunction as 'salacious gossip' in an interview published Monday. Sanders, 32, left the administration during the holidays. When she announced her departure last year it...
U.S. POLITICS
Axios

Jim Jordan won't cooperate with Jan. 6 panel

Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) said Sunday he will not cooperate with the Jan. 6 select committee investigating the U.S. Capitol riot. Why it matters: Both members of Congress the committee has sought out for information are declining to turn over documents or be interviewed voluntarily, forcing its nine members to decide whether they will attempt to subpoena their colleagues.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Fox News

Time to finally put Biden's vaccine mandates behind us

The Biden administration spent their first year in office overreaching into every aspect of American life, the most dangerous of which is its unconstitutional vaccine mandate for private businesses. Since their announcement in November, the mandates have remained under intense legal scrutiny, losing major battles across federal courts. One of...
PHARMACEUTICALS
The Atlantic

Fox Hosts Knew—And Lied Anyway

According to right-wing media figures, the January 6 sacking of the Capitol that disrupted the counting of the 2020 electoral votes was “a false-flag operation.” It was just “politicians” having their “jobs disrupted for two hours.” It was “mostly peaceful.” It was a “setup,” or perhaps it was the work of “antifa,” but those who were arrested and prosecuted are definitely “political prisoners.” Whatever happened, whether it was just a few misguided tourists or an inside job, Donald Trump is certainly not to blame and should not face punishment.
POTUS

Comments / 0

Community Policy