It's something of a running joke that China bans bitcoin every year. It's not hard to see why the famously centralized Chinese state might look askance at a fundamentally decentralized and uncontrollable tool for monetary sovereignty, especially at a time when the CCP is rolling out its much-vaunted "digital yuan" over its citizens. But in most cases, headlines about "Chinese bitcoin bans" turned out to be exaggerated (and an opportunity to scoop up some cheap coins).

