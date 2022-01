Space the final…well…space. It’s all glory up here with myself, Michael, and my three associates Acacato, Nightfall, and Tribore with the stars until someone goes missing. And that’s exactly what happened to our friend Mooncake with that threat that we are all so familiar with. We must do whatever we can, however, we can, to put a stop to these robots with any weapons that we can find. It’s not going to be easy, in fact, we have to hurry if this is going to be the final rescue of this mission up here in space.

