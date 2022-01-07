ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Pacers waive Kelan Martin

InsideHoops
 5 days ago

The Indiana Pacers have waived guard Kelan Martin. At 14-25, the Pacers are currently 13th in the Eastern conference....

www.insidehoops.com

Comments / 0

Related
Paradise Post

Watch: Steph Curry’s son, Canon, passes Klay Thompson game ball

Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry went all out for the return to the court of his Splash Brother Klay Thompson. Curry earlier changed his Twitter photo to Thompson’s, wore number 11 during warm-ups, and had his son Canon, 3, make an assist and present Thompson with the game ball.
NBA
firstsportz.com

“Jon Jones, Is that you?” Celtics Fan losses cool after exchanging vicious punches at TD Garden during Knicks encounter

Boston Celtics have been far below from expectation since the beginning of 2021-22 season. Be it Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, Ime Udoka, all marquee personnel for the iconic team have been criticized throughout the inconsistent run. Moreover, fans have been left frustrated as the Boston Celtics have failed to close out game. Their most recent encounter against the Knicks at home, was just going to justify the same claim.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kelan Martin
Person
Domantas Sabonis
Person
Malcolm Brogdon
Person
Caris Levert
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ex-Boston Celtics big man Guerschon Yabusele signs 3-season extension with Real Madrid

Former Boston Celtics big man Guerschon Yabusele has reportedly signed a three-year extension with his current team, Real Madrid, according to Sportando’s Emiliano Carchia. The Celtics’ No. 16 pick of the 2016 NBA draft, Yabusele played 74 games for Boston over two seasons between 2017 and 2019, averaging 2.3 points and 1.4 rebounds per game with the Celtics before being waived and continuing his career overseas in China and Europe. He had been playing quite well for Real Madrid before earning the extension, averaging 12.4 points, 4.5 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 1.3 steals per game while shooting 38.6% from beyond the arc.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Rajon Rondo Takes Subtle Shot At Russell Westbrook After Joining The Cavaliers: "Out There With Teammates That Care And Want To Win, Just Playing Hard."

Rajon Rondo’s second stint with the Lakers did not last long at all. Rondo was brought back during the offseason after being bought out by the Memphis Grizzlies, who received Rondo in a trade package from the Clippers. Rondo decided to sign once again with the Los Angeles Lakers, in the hopes to recreate their 2019-20 NBA championship season, a campaign he played a big part in.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blog#The Indiana Pacers#Eastern#Inside Hoops
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Indiana Pacers
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBC Sports

Twitter explodes after Klay incredible poster dunk, epic snarl

Klay Thompson is back and the Warriors shooting guard made that absolutely clear with a massive dunk late in the first half against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday night at Chase Center. Klay got Cavs center Jarrett Allen on a switch, drove around him and made a loud statement with...
NBA
NBC Sports

Daryl Morey reportedly trying to move Tobias Harris too?

With the NBA trade deadline closing in, rumor season is really starting to heat up. First it was the Cavaliers as a sleeper team in the Ben Simmons trade sweepstakes. Then it was the Hawks entering the fray. And now it sounds like Daryl Morey is trying to make the...
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy