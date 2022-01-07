Shorthanded Rangers play sloppy in loss to Golden Knights

The Vegas Golden Knights (23-14-2) fell to the Toronto Maple Leafs (23-8-3), 4-3, in a shootout on Tuesday night at T-Mobile Arena. William Nylander wasted little time getting the Maple Leafs on the board as Toronto took a 1-0 lead at 1:24 of the first. With seven minutes to play in the frame, Keegan Kolesar leveled the score at 1-1 with a power-play goal to send the teams into the intermission tied. The Maple Leafs went back in front on an Auston Matthews goal early in the second and the lead grew to 3-1 when Ilya Mikheyev scored at 16:46 of the frame. In the third, William Karlsson brought the Golden Knights back to within one less than two minutes into the period. Midway through the period, Alex Pietrangelo tied the game with a power-play goal and the teams rode the tie into overtime. After a scoreless overtime, William Nylander scored the only goal of the shootout to give Toronto the 4-3 win.

