Shorthanded Rangers play sloppy in loss to Golden Knights

By Colin Stephenson - Newsday (TNS)
 5 days ago

LAS VEGAS — Already playing without their best offensive player in Artemi Panarin, who missed his third straight game while in COVID-19 protocol, the New York Rangers were dealt another major blow moments before Thursday night's game against the Vegas Golden Knights as the team announced that No. 1 goaltender Igor...

Red-hot Panthers ride another offensive surge to sixth win in seven games

SUNRISE, Fla. — The Florida Panthers scored off deflections and with screens. They scored off no-look passes, on the power play and even shorthanded. Like they almost always do, the Panthers scored a ton Tuesday to blow out another quality opponent in Sunrise. Florida scored twice early and then three times in the second period to beat the Vancouver Canucks, 5-2, for their sixth win in seven games since the NHL season restarted last month following a brief pause brought on by rising COVID-19 cases across the league.
Chicago Blackhawks defensemen step up in Seth Jones’ absence to wrap up a 3-game trip with a 4-2 win against the Columbus Blue Jackets

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Chicago Blackhawks had to dig deep into their defensive depth after Seth Jones and Jake McCabe entered COVID-19 protocols before Tuesday’s game, and the “leftover” blue-liners came up big for the Hawks, contributing to three goals in a 4-2 win over the Columbus Blue Jackets at Nationwide Arena.
Golden Knights Battle Back to Earn Point in 4-3 Shootout Loss to Leafs

The Vegas Golden Knights (23-14-2) fell to the Toronto Maple Leafs (23-8-3), 4-3, in a shootout on Tuesday night at T-Mobile Arena. William Nylander wasted little time getting the Maple Leafs on the board as Toronto took a 1-0 lead at 1:24 of the first. With seven minutes to play in the frame, Keegan Kolesar leveled the score at 1-1 with a power-play goal to send the teams into the intermission tied. The Maple Leafs went back in front on an Auston Matthews goal early in the second and the lead grew to 3-1 when Ilya Mikheyev scored at 16:46 of the frame. In the third, William Karlsson brought the Golden Knights back to within one less than two minutes into the period. Midway through the period, Alex Pietrangelo tied the game with a power-play goal and the teams rode the tie into overtime. After a scoreless overtime, William Nylander scored the only goal of the shootout to give Toronto the 4-3 win.
IceHogs’ Lukas Reichel gets his first call-up to the Blackhawks

CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Blackhawks 2020 first round draft pick forward Lukas Reichel has earned his first call-up to the Blackhawks from the Rockford IceHogs. He has been assigned to their taxi squad. That was one in a series of moves announced by the Blackhawks Wednesday. Reichel, 19, was the 17th overall pick in the 2020 National […]
Clippers overcome 25-point deficit to edge Nuggets, 87-85

There was no way to plan for such a moment, for seeing what seemed to be impossible become real, and so what took place after Tuesday’s final buzzer was wholly improvised by a team that has had its share of comebacks, but never from situations so dire as this.
