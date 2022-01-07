MGM Healthcare achieves a rare feat of performing combined procedures of living donor liver transplantation and coronary artery bypass graft on a patient

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — For the first time in history, doctors with the University of Maryland School of Medicine successfully transplanted a pig heart into a patient. The experimental surgery, which has no guarantee to work, was the only option for David Bennett, 57, who was diagnosed with terminal heart disease. The patient was ineligible for a human heart transplant. He also didn’t qualify for an artificial heart pump due to his life-threatening arrhythmia. Before the procedure, Bennett survived for weeks off of a heart-lung bypass machine, which left him bedridden. “He said ‘I don’t want to die’ and he said ‘if I do,...

