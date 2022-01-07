ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MGM Healthcare achieves a rare feat of performing combined procedures of living donor liver transplantation and coronary artery bypass graft on a patient

Cover picture for the articleChennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], January 7 (ANI/BusinessWire India): MGM Healthcare, Chennai today showcased a successful and a rare and complex surgery performing a living liver donor transplantation and a beating-heart bypass surgery on a 61-year-old male from Nellore in a single sitting. The dual surgery spanning over 18 hours witnessed 15...

