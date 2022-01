Channel A’s “Show Window: The Queen’s House” has set yet another personal best in viewership ratings!. According to Nielsen Korea, the January 4 episode of “Show Window: The Queen’s House” recorded average nationwide ratings of 8.092 percent. This is a significant jump from its previous personal best of 6.997 percent, which it set just last episode. This is also very close to the highest-ever ratings recorded by a Channel A drama, 8.203 percent, which was set by “Lie After Lie.”

TV & VIDEOS ・ 8 DAYS AGO