Shimao, one of China's healthiest real estate developers, has reportedly defaulted — a sign of how more pain is ahead for the heavily indebted industry. "The reason that the market is a bit more worried about this case compared to the other developers that [fell] into trouble [is] because Shimao is considered ... a relatively healthy name," Gary Ng, Asia-Pacific economist at Natixis, said in a phone interview Friday.

REAL ESTATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO