Design-Forward Supplement Packaging

The world of sports supplements and athletic performance aids is becoming increasingly complex. Walk the aisles of any supplement store and you’ll quickly realize there are far too many categories and iterations of ergogenic aids to keep track of. Even your own gym, where you once would have only seen other guys drinking water or basic sports drinks during and after workouts, now is filled with sights of water bottles filled with all sorts of powdered mixes and enhanced fluids, tubs of protein powders, and electrolytes, and even various bottles of capsules and pills. Some gyms even have dedicated “nutrition bars” where you can order pre- and post-workout smoothies, juices, and energizers. Clearly, the ever-present quest to get the most out of our bodies and maximize physical performance has been answered by supplement companies and fitness marketing businesses.

FITNESS ・ 9 DAYS AGO