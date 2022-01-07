ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Forecast: Highs in the teens today, 30s on Saturday

By Mike Brownlee
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleExpect temps in the teens today, with a high around 19, according to the National Weather Service. It’ll be mostly sunny, with southeast winds picking up to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Morning temps will...

