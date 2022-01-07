ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego County, CA

Free COVID-19 test kits ending up on black market south of the border

By Salvador Rivera
8 News Now
8 News Now
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VQeOk_0dfBJkyH00

SAN DIEGO ( Border Report ) — San Diego County libraries have handed out tens of thousands of COVID-19 home tests kits in recent weeks to anyone who walked up.

With no record as to who’s getting them or how many, it’s widely known that many people have been visiting various libraries on a daily basis and collecting and accumulating a large number of tests kits.

Minors from Mexico brought to California for COVID-19 vaccines

So, it’s no surprise that many of these tests, meant for people in the U.S., have been taken south of the border.

“My parents are one of them,” said Sandy, a Chula Vista, California, resident who admitted that her parents got several tests kits and took them to relatives in Tijuana.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CgPqn_0dfBJkyH00
COVID-19 self-test kits that have been handed out for free at San Diego County libraries. (Salvador Rivera/Border Report)

“There’s a lot of people that need them and they don’t know what they have, they think it’s just a regular cold. A lot of people don’t have vaccines either; it’s not as simple as we get it here,” she said. “Go out and get a test for free to do at home,”

Sandy said very little testing is available in Mexico, with testing sites charging 500 pesos or about $25 per test.

Many from Mexico crossing border for COVID-19 booster shots

“It’s expensive to get tested, 500 pesos is not easy for a lot of people to pay and there’s not a lot of places where they can get tested,” she said.

Border Report has discovered some of the tests are ending up on the black market being sold online for about $18.

Visit the BorderReport.com homepage for the latest exclusive stories and breaking news about issues along the United States-Mexico border

Sandy said her parents did not sell the tests they received in San Diego, although she did say she has a problem with the tests being sold.

“Instead of these people selling them, they should give them away to these people that are in need of a test, you never know you might save a life.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
State
California State
Local
California COVID-19 Vaccines
San Diego County, CA
Health
Local
California Health
City
Chula Vista, CA
Local
California Coronavirus
County
San Diego County, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black Market#Covid#South Of The Border#Weather#Mexico#Border Report#Borderreport Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
8 News Now

‘We’re building a wall’: Environmentalists dismayed as construction continues on South Texas border levees

Construction is in full swing south of Mission, Texas, where a contractor told Border Report's Sandra Sanchez they are building a border wall to connect to the existing border barrier. The segment is located a half mile west of the National Butterfly Center on federal property that is part of the El Murillo section of the National Wildlife Corridor. Sanchez walked the area with a staffer from the Butterfly Center on Tuesday and both were told to leave. Environmentalists say it smacks of irony from the Biden administration, which promised "not another foot" of border wall was to be built. We have reached out to federal officials for comment.
MISSION, TX
8 News Now

The Mojave Max Emergence Contest is on again

LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – A chance for elementary school students to win a laptop computer, a pizza party and a field trip to The Springs Preserve? It’s all part of a cleverly disguised education program designed to teach young people to Respect, Protect and Enjoy the Mojave Desert. The “Mojave Max Desert Tortoise […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

8 News Now

10K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

8NewsNow.com is the most trusted local news site in Las Vegas for breaking news, weather, and traffic updates in real time, wherever you go.

 https://www.8newsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy