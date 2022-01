Have a suggestion or a request? Write us at editor@centerforhealthjournalism.org. COVID cases shatter records and fill understaffed hospitals. Nearly two years into the pandemic, case rates are far higher than ever, with an average of over 600,000 new diagnoses reported in the U.S. every day. That’s most likely an undercount, since people who test at home might not be counted and people without symptoms might not test at all.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 2 DAYS AGO