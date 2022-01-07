ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dorchester County, SC

This Is the County in the Charleston-North Charleston, SC Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WPNis_0dfBBrcS00 As the omicron variant spreads, new daily cases of COVID-19 have hit new highs in the United States and the virus continues to claim lives. So far, 821,408 Americans have died from the virus -- more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined.

In the Charleston-North Charleston metropolitan area, located in South Carolina, a total of 1,515 deaths have been attributed to the virus, equal to 200 fatalities for every 100,000 people. Nationwide, 251 deaths have been attributed to the virus per 100,000 people.

Though deaths attributable to the virus are less common across the metro area than they are nationwide, in some parts of the city the per capita death rate is more in line with the national average.

The broader Charleston metro area comprises three counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Dorchester County has had the most COVID-19 fatalities per capita. So far, the per capita coronavirus death rate in Dorchester County stands at 254 for every 100,000 people.

Though it has the highest per capita death rate in the Charleston-North Charleston metro area, Dorchester County ranks among the middle 50% of all U.S. counties or county equivalents by COVID-19 death rate per capita.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Jan. 5, 2022.

These are all the counties in South Carolina where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths Confirmed cases per 100,000 people Total confirmed cases
1 Dorchester County, SC 254 395 23,516 36,561
2 Charleston County, SC 191 755 18,230 71,954
3 Berkeley County, SC 175 365 15,951 33,348

