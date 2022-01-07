ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Is the County in the Cedar Rapids, IA Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WPNis_0dfBBnKm00 As the omicron variant spreads, new daily cases of COVID-19 have hit new highs in the United States and the virus continues to claim lives. So far, 821,408 Americans have died from the virus -- more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined.

In the Cedar Rapids metropolitan area, located in Iowa, a total of 577 deaths have been attributed to the virus, equal to 215 fatalities for every 100,000 people. Nationwide, 251 deaths have been attributed to the virus per 100,000 people.

Though deaths attributable to the virus are less common across the metro area than they are nationwide, this is not the case in some parts of the city.

The broader Cedar Rapids metro area comprises three counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Jones County has had the most COVID-19 fatalities per capita. So far, the per capita coronavirus death rate in Jones County stands at 326 for every 100,000 people.

Though it has the highest per capita death rate in the Cedar Rapids metro area, Jones County ranks among the middle 50% of all U.S. counties or county equivalents by COVID-19 death rate per capita.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Jan. 5, 2022.

These are all the counties in Iowa where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths Confirmed cases per 100,000 people Total confirmed cases
1 Jones County, IA 326 67 21,538 4,430
2 Benton County, IA 246 63 17,982 4,608
3 Linn County, IA 201 447 16,610 36,894

24/7 Wall St.

Best Places to Live on a Budget of $30K

The cost of living has been rising just about everywhere. With wages not rising as quickly, many people have found themselves priced out of places they could once comfortably afford. Experts often suggest that individuals should spend no more than 30% of their monthly income on rent. However, in a country where the federal minimum […]
24/7 Wall St.

24/7 Wall St.

