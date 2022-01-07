ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Is the County in the Charleston, WV Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WPNis_0dfBBmS300 As the omicron variant spreads, new daily cases of COVID-19 have hit new highs in the United States and the virus continues to claim lives. So far, 821,408 Americans have died from the virus -- more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined.

In the Charleston metropolitan area, located in West Virginia, a total of 664 deaths have been attributed to the virus, equal to 306 fatalities for every 100,000 people. Nationwide, 251 deaths have been attributed to the virus per 100,000 people.

The higher than average per capita COVID-19 death rate across the metro area is being driven by one area in particular.

The broader Charleston metro area comprises three counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Kanawha County has had the most COVID-19 fatalities per capita. So far, the per capita coronavirus death rate in Kanawha County stands at 310 for every 100,000 people.

Though it has the highest per capita death rate in the Charleston metro area, Kanawha County ranks among the middle 50% of all U.S. counties or county equivalents by COVID-19 death rate per capita.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Jan. 5, 2022.

These are all the counties in West Virginia where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths Confirmed cases per 100,000 people Total confirmed cases
1 Kanawha County, WV 310 576 16,111 29,919
2 Clay County, WV 296 26 19,101 1,678
3 Boone County, WV 272 62 19,170 4,374

