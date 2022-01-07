This Is the County in the Clarksville, TN-KY Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

As the omicron variant spreads, new daily cases of COVID-19 have hit new highs in the United States and the virus continues to claim lives. So far, 821,408 Americans have died from the virus -- more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined.

In the Clarksville metropolitan area, which covers parts of Tennessee and Kentucky, a total of 682 deaths have been attributed to the virus, equal to 241 fatalities for every 100,000 people. Nationwide, 251 deaths have been attributed to the virus per 100,000 people.

Though COVID-19 deaths per capita in the metro area are closely in line with comparable national rate, there are parts of the city where the rate is slightly higher.

The broader Clarksville metro area comprises three counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Montgomery County has had the most COVID-19 fatalities per capita. So far, the per capita coronavirus death rate in Montgomery County stands at 242 for every 100,000 people.

Though it has the highest per capita death rate in the Clarksville metro area, Montgomery County ranks among the middle 50% of all U.S. counties or county equivalents by COVID-19 death rate per capita.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Jan. 5, 2022.

