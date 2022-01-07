This Is the County in the Brunswick, GA Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

As the omicron variant spreads, new daily cases of COVID-19 have hit new highs in the United States and the virus continues to claim lives. So far, 821,408 Americans have died from the virus -- more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined.

In the Brunswick metropolitan area, located in Georgia, a total of 467 deaths have been attributed to the virus, equal to 400 fatalities for every 100,000 people. Nationwide, 251 deaths have been attributed to the virus per 100,000 people.

The higher than average per capita COVID-19 death rate across the metro area is being driven by one area in particular.

The broader Brunswick metro area comprises three counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Brantley County has had the most COVID-19 fatalities per capita. So far, the per capita coronavirus death rate in Brantley County stands at 480 for every 100,000 people.

With the highest per capita death rate in the Brunswick metro area, Brantley County ranks among the top 10% of all U.S. counties or county equivalents by COVID-19 death rate per capita.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Jan. 5, 2022.

