Champaign, IL

This Is the County in the Champaign-Urbana, IL Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WPNis_0dfBBdVW00 As the omicron variant spreads, new daily cases of COVID-19 have hit new highs in the United States and the virus continues to claim lives. So far, 821,408 Americans have died from the virus -- more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined.

In the Champaign-Urbana metropolitan area, located in Illinois, a total of 299 deaths have been attributed to the virus, equal to 125 fatalities for every 100,000 people. Nationwide, 251 deaths have been attributed to the virus per 100,000 people.

Though deaths attributable to the virus are less common across the metro area than they are nationwide, this is not the case in some parts of the city.

The broader Champaign metro area comprises three counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Ford County has had the most COVID-19 fatalities per capita. So far, the per capita coronavirus death rate in Ford County stands at 440 for every 100,000 people.

With the highest per capita death rate in the Champaign-Urbana metro area, Ford County ranks among the top 25% of all U.S. counties or county equivalents by COVID-19 death rate per capita.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Jan. 5, 2022.

These are all the counties in Illinois where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths Confirmed cases per 100,000 people Total confirmed cases
1 Ford County, IL 440 59 23,929 3,206
2 Champaign County, IL 107 224 19,088 39,980
3 Piatt County, IL 97 16 18,543 3,046

