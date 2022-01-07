ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

The latest on coronavirus pandemic and Omicron variant

By Rhea Mogul, Adam Renton, CNN
Clayton News Daily
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights...

www.news-daily.com

Comments / 0

Related
pymnts

Amazon Cuts Paid Leave Time for Workers With COVID

Amazon will be cutting paid leave time for the front-line workers in the U.S. who test positive for COVID-19, CNBC reported Friday (Jan. 7). Those workers will now be eligible for a week, or up to 40 hours, of paid leave — a change from the previous offer of two weeks for any employee quarantining or diagnosed with the virus.
BUSINESS
CNBC

Cyprus reportedly discovers a Covid variant that combines omicron and delta

A researcher in Cyprus has discovered a strain of the coronavirus that combines the delta and omicron variant, Bloomberg News reported Saturday. Leondios Kostrikis, professor of biological sciences at the University of Cyprus, called the strain "deltacron." It's still too early to tell whether there are more cases of the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
healththoroughfare.com

Respected Scientist Causes Controversy by Saying Omicron Is “Not the Same Disease” as the Other COVID-19 Variants!

Earlier this week, a British scientist who advises the government of the United Kingdom on matters of life sciences grabbed a lot of attention by stating that the newest strain of COVID-19, Omicron, is actually “not the same disease that we were seeing a year ago” and that the pandemic death rates are “now history” as per the Guardian.
MEDICAL SCIENCE
Footwear News

These Retail Companies Are Requiring Vaccinations for Employees

The return to office is rolling out, albeit with some delays. And some retail companies are taking a no-tolerance approach to vaccinations. The recent uptick in COVID-19 due to the Omicron variant has pushed employers to reconsider what they will allow in the office. Some employers are strongly encouraging their employees to get vaccinated — Dollar General became the first major retailer to offer a financial incentives for employees to get the shot. At the same time, President Biden’s mandate that businesses with 100 or more employees must require vaccinations or weekly COVID-19 tests for employees is pending approval in the Supreme Court....
RETAIL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Omicron#U S Census Bureau#Covid#Cable News Network Inc#Better Mortgage
KESQ News Channel 3

Valley businesses, employees feel the impact of surge amid expired COVID pay protections

Local organizations and businesses in Coachella Valley are scaling back on some operations and hours as the Omicron-fueled COVID surge pushes their staffing limits. The surge is also coming at a cost to many workers, who are asked to quarantine after federal COVID-19 pay protections have expired. In 2020, Congress guaranteed many workers two weeks The post Valley businesses, employees feel the impact of surge amid expired COVID pay protections appeared first on KESQ.
PUBLIC HEALTH
MarketWatch

Meta mandates boosters for employees working at U.S. campuses, eyes late March reopening

Facebook parent Meta Platforms Inc. is eyeing a reopening of its U.S. campuses on March 28, but it comes with a caveat: Employees who wish to work out of those offices will require a COVID-19 booster shot. "Boosters provide increased protection," a Meta spokesman told the Wall Street Journal on Monday. "Given the evidence of booster effectiveness, we are expanding our vaccination requirement to include boosters." Meta's move is the latest by an American company to ramp up additional doses amid a surge in the omicron variant.
BUSINESS
Clayton News Daily

Covid-19 hospitalizations reach record high, HHS data shows

The number of US patients hospitalized with Covid-19 has hit a record high, adding strain to health care networks and pushing states toward emergency staffing and other measures as they struggle to cope. More than 145,900 people were in US hospitals with Covid-19 as of Tuesday -- a number that...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Clayton News Daily

Djokovic can remain in Australia, court rules

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved. Real estate platform ZeroDown has compiled a list of 10 ways the housing market changed in 2021 using information from housing articles, real estate market reports, and real estate experts. Click for more.
POLITICS
Axios

At-home COVID test prices rise at Walmart and Kroger

BinaxNOW at-home COVID-19 tests at Walmart and Kroger will see a rise in prices after a deal with the White House expired in mid-December. Driving the news: BinaxNOW, one of the first at-home tests approved by the Food and Drug Administration, has become increasingly popular over the last month due to the highly contagious Omicron variant.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Clayton News Daily

Child hospitalization rates hit record highs as Omicron variant becomes prevalent

Covid-19 hospitalization rates among children are soaring in the United States, with an average of 4.3 children under 5 per 100,000 hospitalized with an infection as of the week ending January 1, up from 2.6 children the previous week, according to data from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
KIDS
96.5 KVKI

Missing Work Due To COVID? No Unemployment Pay For You

Many people have been missing work over the last month due to COVID-19. Even though the CDC has revised their guidance for returning to work, cutting it down to 5 days (or even allowing some to work while positive), people are still having to miss time. Unlike the early days of the pandemic, those people won't be getting unemployment assistance for missing that pay.
SHREVEPORT, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy