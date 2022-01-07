ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abilene, TX

This Is the County in the Abilene, TX Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WPNis_0dfBAh0D00 As the omicron variant spreads, new daily cases of COVID-19 have hit new highs in the United States and the virus continues to claim lives. So far, 821,408 Americans have died from the virus -- more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined.

In the Abilene metropolitan area, located in Texas, a total of 762 deaths have been attributed to the virus, equal to 448 fatalities for every 100,000 people. Nationwide, 251 deaths have been attributed to the virus per 100,000 people.

The higher than average per capita COVID-19 death rate across the metro area is being driven by one area in particular.

The broader Abilene metro area comprises three counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Taylor County has had the most COVID-19 fatalities per capita. So far, the per capita coronavirus death rate in Taylor County stands at 457 for every 100,000 people.

With the highest per capita death rate in the Abilene metro area, Taylor County ranks among the top 25% of all U.S. counties or county equivalents by COVID-19 death rate per capita.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Jan. 5, 2022.

These are all the counties in Texas where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths Confirmed cases per 100,000 people Total confirmed cases
1 Taylor County, TX 457 623 18,102 24,682
2 Callahan County, TX 428 59 14,967 2,061
3 Jones County, TX 402 80 17,274 3,436

Comments / 0

