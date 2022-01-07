ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomington, IN

Photo Gallery: Indiana Men's Basketball Versus Ohio State

By Haley Jordan
HoosiersNow
HoosiersNow
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28qHg4_0dfBAg7U00

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Relive the magic from Indiana's 67-51 win against Ohio State all over again through plenty of photos from inside Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall.

The Hoosiers were led by junior forward Trayce Jackson-Davis who threw down 27 points. Take a look at more than 30 action shots of Jackson-Davis alongside other closeup photos from the court.

Indiana vs. Ohio State

Trayce Jackson-Davis

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ecsY0_0dfBAg7U00

Jan 6, 2022; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers forward Trayce Jackson-Davis (23) slam dunks the ball in the first half against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Xavier Johnson

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZK4yz_0dfBAg7U00

Jan 6, 2022; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers guard Xavier Johnson (0) dribbles the ball while Ohio State Buckeyes guard Jamari Wheeler (55) defends in the first half at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Trayce Jackson-Davis

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=055Ly7_0dfBAg7U00

Jan 6, 2022; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers forward Trayce Jackson-Davis (23) shoots the ball while Ohio State Buckeyes forward Kyle Young (25) defends in the first half at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Trayce Jackson-Davis

Jan 6, 2022; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers forward Trayce Jackson-Davis (23) shoots the ball in the first half against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Parker Stewart

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YxtH7_0dfBAg7U00

Jan 6, 2022; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers guard Parker Stewart (45) shoots the ball while Ohio State Buckeyes forward Justin Ahrens (10) defends in the first half at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Xavier Johnson

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FzjwO_0dfBAg7U00

Jan 6, 2022; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers guard Xavier Johnson (0) shoots the ball while Ohio State Buckeyes forward Zed Key (23) defends in the first half at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Trayce Jackson-Davis

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eyUvg_0dfBAg7U00

Jan 6, 2022; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers forward Trayce Jackson-Davis (23) shoots the ball while Ohio State Buckeyes forward Zed Key (23) defends in the first half at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Race Thompson

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BGIXL_0dfBAg7U00

Jan 6, 2022; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes forward E.J. Liddell (32) rebounds the ball over Indiana Hoosiers forward Race Thompson (25) in the first half at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SVJyc_0dfBAg7U00

Jan 6, 2022; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers guard Rob Phinisee (1) shoots the ball while Ohio State Buckeyes forward E.J. Liddell (32) defends in the first half at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Tamar Bates

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13ccXJ_0dfBAg7U00

Jan 6, 2022; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers guard Tamar Bates (53) shoots the ball while Ohio State Buckeyes forward Zed Key (23) defends in the first half at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Trayce Jackson-Davis

Jan 6, 2022; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers forward Trayce Jackson-Davis (23) slam dunks the ball in the first half against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Xavier Johnson

Jan 6, 2022; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers guard Xavier Johnson (0) dribbles the ball while Ohio State Buckeyes guard Jamari Wheeler (55) defends in the first half at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Trey Galloway

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4exOCf_0dfBAg7U00

Indiana's Trey Galloway (32) shoots around Ohio State's Kyle Young (25) during the Indiana versus Ohio State men's basetball game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022. Iu Osu Bb 1h Gallowaty

Trayce Jackson-Davis & Parker Stewart

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Y12Ae_0dfBAg7U00

Indiana's Trayce Jackson-Davis (23) and Parker Stewart (45) celebrate a defensive stop as Ohio State's Joey Brunk (50) heads back up the floor during the Indiana versus Ohio State men's basketball game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022.

Trayce Jackson-Davis

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GxBO3_0dfBAg7U00

Indiana's Trayce Jackson-Davis (23) flexes after a dunk next to Ohio State's Joey Brunk (50) during the Indiana versus Ohio State men's basetball game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022.

Parker Stewart

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TVODS_0dfBAg7U00

Indiana's Parker Stewart (45) shoots over Ohio State's Malaki Branham (22) during the Indiana versus Ohio State men's basketball game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022

Miller Kopp

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3g7uXu_0dfBAg7U00

Jan 6, 2022; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes guard Malaki Branham (22) dribbles the ball while Indiana Hoosiers forward Miller Kopp (12) defends in the second half at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Jordan Geronimo

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ejr70_0dfBAg7U00

Jan 6, 2022; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes forward E.J. Liddell (32) shoots the ball while Indiana Hoosiers forward Jordan Geronimo (22) defends in the second half at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Parker Stewart

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MQhKs_0dfBAg7U00

Jan 6, 2022; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes guard Malaki Branham (22) dribbles the ball while Indiana Hoosiers guard Parker Stewart (45) defends in the second half at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Trayce Jackson-Davis

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qGp7p_0dfBAg7U00

Jan 6, 2022; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers forward Trayce Jackson-Davis (23) celebrates a made basket in the second half against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Trayce Jackson-Davis & Trey Galloway

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Va951_0dfBAg7U00
USA Today

Jan 6, 2022; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers forward Trayce Jackson-Davis (23) celebrates a basket with guard Trey Galloway (32) in the second half against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Jordan Geronimo

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pRTIw_0dfBAg7U00

Jan 6, 2022; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes forward E.J. Liddell (32) shoots the ball while Indiana Hoosiers forward Jordan Geronimo (22) defends in the second half at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Trayce Jackson-Davis and Trey Galloway

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1W4Gl3_0dfBAg7U00

Jan 6, 2022; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes guard Meechie Johnson Jr. (0) shoots the ball while Indiana Hoosiers forward Trayce Jackson-Davis (23) defends in the second half at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Rob Phinisee and Race Thompson

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24ud9R_0dfBAg7U00

Jan 6, 2022; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers guard Rob Phinisee (1) ties up the ball with Ohio State Buckeyes forward E.J. Liddell (32) in the second half at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Trayce Jackson-Davis & Trey Galloway

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BjGvy_0dfBAg7U00

Jan 6, 2022; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers forward Trayce Jackson-Davis (23) celebrates a basket with guard Trey Galloway (32) in the second half against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Mike Woodson

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CQFjv_0dfBAg7U00
USA Today

Indiana head coach Mike Woodson instructs his team during the second half of the Indiana versus Ohio State men's basketball game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022.

Indiana Hoosiers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xLvfH_0dfBAg7U00

Indiana's Parker Stewart (25) Michael Durr (2) and Jordan Geronimo (22) and the bench celebrate a Trayce Jackson-Davis (23) dunk during the second half of the Indiana versus Ohio State men's basketball game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022

Trey Galloway

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LciSe_0dfBAg7U00

Indiana's Trey Galloway (32) scores past Ohio State's Eugene Brown III (3) during the second half of the Indiana versus Ohio State men's basketball game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022.

Indiana Hoosiers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TLtui_0dfBAg7U00

Indiana's Parker Stewart (25), Khristian Lander (4) and Michael Durr (2) and the bench celebrate a Trayce Jackson-Davis (23) dunk during the second half of the Indiana versus Ohio State men's basketball game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022

Trayce Jackson-Davis

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12WUnP_0dfBAg7U00

Indiana's Trayce Jackson-Davis (23) blockis Ohio State's E.J. Liddell (32) during the second half of the Indiana versus Ohio State men's basketball game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022.

Trayce Jackson-Davis

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sRlxf_0dfBAg7U00

Indiana's Trayce Jackson-Davis (23) celebrates with the crowd after the Indiana versus Ohio State men's basketball game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022.

Trayce Jackson-Davis

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ygvc0_0dfBAg7U00

Indiana's Trayce Jackson-Davis (23) looks to score against Ohio State's Zed Key (23) during the first half of the Indiana versus Ohio State men's basketball game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022.

Jordan Geronimo

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hCf2I_0dfBAg7U00

Indiana's Jordan Geronimo (22) and the bench react to a Race Thompson (25) dunk during the second half of the Indiana versus Ohio State men's basketball game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022.

Indiana Huddle

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28HF3k_0dfBAg7U00

Indiana head coach Mike Woodson instructs his team during the second half of the Indiana versus Ohio State men's basketball game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022

