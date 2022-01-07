Photo Gallery: Indiana Men's Basketball Versus Ohio State
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Relive the magic from Indiana's 67-51 win against Ohio State all over again through plenty of photos from inside Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall.
The Hoosiers were led by junior forward Trayce Jackson-Davis who threw down 27 points. Take a look at more than 30 action shots of Jackson-Davis alongside other closeup photos from the court.
Indiana vs. Ohio State
Trayce Jackson-Davis
Jan 6, 2022; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers forward Trayce Jackson-Davis (23) slam dunks the ball in the first half against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
Xavier Johnson
Jan 6, 2022; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers guard Xavier Johnson (0) dribbles the ball while Ohio State Buckeyes guard Jamari Wheeler (55) defends in the first half at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
Trayce Jackson-Davis
Jan 6, 2022; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers forward Trayce Jackson-Davis (23) shoots the ball while Ohio State Buckeyes forward Kyle Young (25) defends in the first half at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
Trayce Jackson-Davis
Jan 6, 2022; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers forward Trayce Jackson-Davis (23) shoots the ball in the first half against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
Parker Stewart
Jan 6, 2022; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers guard Parker Stewart (45) shoots the ball while Ohio State Buckeyes forward Justin Ahrens (10) defends in the first half at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
Xavier Johnson
Jan 6, 2022; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers guard Xavier Johnson (0) shoots the ball while Ohio State Buckeyes forward Zed Key (23) defends in the first half at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
Trayce Jackson-Davis
Jan 6, 2022; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers forward Trayce Jackson-Davis (23) shoots the ball while Ohio State Buckeyes forward Zed Key (23) defends in the first half at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
Race Thompson
Jan 6, 2022; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes forward E.J. Liddell (32) rebounds the ball over Indiana Hoosiers forward Race Thompson (25) in the first half at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 6, 2022; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers guard Rob Phinisee (1) shoots the ball while Ohio State Buckeyes forward E.J. Liddell (32) defends in the first half at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
Tamar Bates
Jan 6, 2022; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers guard Tamar Bates (53) shoots the ball while Ohio State Buckeyes forward Zed Key (23) defends in the first half at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
Trayce Jackson-Davis
Jan 6, 2022; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers forward Trayce Jackson-Davis (23) slam dunks the ball in the first half against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
Xavier Johnson
Jan 6, 2022; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers guard Xavier Johnson (0) dribbles the ball while Ohio State Buckeyes guard Jamari Wheeler (55) defends in the first half at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
Trey Galloway
Indiana's Trey Galloway (32) shoots around Ohio State's Kyle Young (25) during the Indiana versus Ohio State men's basetball game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022. Iu Osu Bb 1h Gallowaty
Trayce Jackson-Davis & Parker Stewart
Indiana's Trayce Jackson-Davis (23) and Parker Stewart (45) celebrate a defensive stop as Ohio State's Joey Brunk (50) heads back up the floor during the Indiana versus Ohio State men's basketball game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022.
Trayce Jackson-Davis
Indiana's Trayce Jackson-Davis (23) flexes after a dunk next to Ohio State's Joey Brunk (50) during the Indiana versus Ohio State men's basetball game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022.
Parker Stewart
Indiana's Parker Stewart (45) shoots over Ohio State's Malaki Branham (22) during the Indiana versus Ohio State men's basketball game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022
Miller Kopp
Jan 6, 2022; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes guard Malaki Branham (22) dribbles the ball while Indiana Hoosiers forward Miller Kopp (12) defends in the second half at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
Jordan Geronimo
Jan 6, 2022; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes forward E.J. Liddell (32) shoots the ball while Indiana Hoosiers forward Jordan Geronimo (22) defends in the second half at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
Parker Stewart
Jan 6, 2022; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes guard Malaki Branham (22) dribbles the ball while Indiana Hoosiers guard Parker Stewart (45) defends in the second half at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
Trayce Jackson-Davis
Jan 6, 2022; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers forward Trayce Jackson-Davis (23) celebrates a made basket in the second half against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
Trayce Jackson-Davis & Trey Galloway
Jan 6, 2022; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers forward Trayce Jackson-Davis (23) celebrates a basket with guard Trey Galloway (32) in the second half against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
Jordan Geronimo
Jan 6, 2022; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes forward E.J. Liddell (32) shoots the ball while Indiana Hoosiers forward Jordan Geronimo (22) defends in the second half at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
Trayce Jackson-Davis and Trey Galloway
Jan 6, 2022; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes guard Meechie Johnson Jr. (0) shoots the ball while Indiana Hoosiers forward Trayce Jackson-Davis (23) defends in the second half at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
Rob Phinisee and Race Thompson
Jan 6, 2022; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers guard Rob Phinisee (1) ties up the ball with Ohio State Buckeyes forward E.J. Liddell (32) in the second half at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
Trayce Jackson-Davis & Trey Galloway
Jan 6, 2022; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers forward Trayce Jackson-Davis (23) celebrates a basket with guard Trey Galloway (32) in the second half against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
Mike Woodson
Indiana head coach Mike Woodson instructs his team during the second half of the Indiana versus Ohio State men's basketball game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022.
Indiana Hoosiers
Indiana's Parker Stewart (25) Michael Durr (2) and Jordan Geronimo (22) and the bench celebrate a Trayce Jackson-Davis (23) dunk during the second half of the Indiana versus Ohio State men's basketball game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022
Trey Galloway
Indiana's Trey Galloway (32) scores past Ohio State's Eugene Brown III (3) during the second half of the Indiana versus Ohio State men's basketball game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022.
Indiana Hoosiers
Indiana's Parker Stewart (25), Khristian Lander (4) and Michael Durr (2) and the bench celebrate a Trayce Jackson-Davis (23) dunk during the second half of the Indiana versus Ohio State men's basketball game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022
Trayce Jackson-Davis
Indiana's Trayce Jackson-Davis (23) blockis Ohio State's E.J. Liddell (32) during the second half of the Indiana versus Ohio State men's basketball game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022.
Trayce Jackson-Davis
Indiana's Trayce Jackson-Davis (23) celebrates with the crowd after the Indiana versus Ohio State men's basketball game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022.
Trayce Jackson-Davis
Indiana's Trayce Jackson-Davis (23) looks to score against Ohio State's Zed Key (23) during the first half of the Indiana versus Ohio State men's basketball game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022.
Jordan Geronimo
Indiana's Jordan Geronimo (22) and the bench react to a Race Thompson (25) dunk during the second half of the Indiana versus Ohio State men's basketball game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022.
Indiana Huddle
Indiana head coach Mike Woodson instructs his team during the second half of the Indiana versus Ohio State men's basketball game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022
