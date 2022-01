TOWAMENCIN >> A challenging couple weeks or so for the North Penn swim teams nevertheless led into a night of fast swims against rival Central Bucks West. “Unfortunately, last week, our team got shut down because of COVID, so I think it’s really cool that our team focused in here and got this nice victory against a tough opponent,” said senior captain Bobby Freece. “(Coach Jeff Faikish) really helped us focus in. We have a lot of work to do, but it was nice to see we still swam consistently with our times.

BUCKS COUNTY, PA ・ 21 HOURS AGO