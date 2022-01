Tonight’s game against the Philadelphia 76ers was originally scheduled for January 24, but due to various postponements, the NBA moved it up to tonight. Before we get upset about a forced back-to-back, bear in mind that the January 24 game would have been part of a back-to-back with San Antonio, so there was always going to be a B2B situation. This is actually better because it doesn’t force Houston to travel in between games. The Rockets will also get a 3-day break before playing the Spurs.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO