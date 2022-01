The mobile security software market is expected to witness significant growth in the coming years with the increased adoption of mobile devices. For instance, the number of smartphone users in the Middle East and Africa increased by 101% in 2020 compared to that in 2014. Besides, the growing use of mobile devices for banking has necessitated the need for effective mobile security software. Many such factors are creating significant demand in the market.

CELL PHONES ・ 6 DAYS AGO